RL Huggar And His Wife Are Expecting Another Baby

Lena Huggar/Instagram

Former Next lead singer Robert “RL” Lavelle Huggar and his wife, Lena Danielle Huggar, will be parents for a second time. The couple is expecting their second child together.

Lena broke the news with Instagram in a post sharing her maternity shoot photos.

“The Gift,” she captured the images. Speaking of which, the pregnant mother wore a black strapless dress with a large long bow on the front and a side part bun for her maternity shoot.

The baby is already immersed in so much love—the couple had a black and white themed shower on April 13th with family and friends. Some of those friends included Atlanta-based celebs like Porsha Williams, Shamea Morton, and Toya Johnson, and Yandy Smith.

During the baby shower, Lena revealed the gender of their growing baby and they’ll be continuing their roles as girl parents.

“Keep supporting me, check on me, make sure I’m good. Make sure the girls are good. We are welcoming baby Rylee,” she said during her speech. “Their father decided the RL lineage has to stay with them,” she added with a smile.

In a follow-up Instagram post, the mother-to-be thanked everyone who helped make her baby shower memorable.

“I am so grateful for a beautiful, loving, caring support system! My gratitude for so many supportive family & friends is beyond…these people have been loving me through 🫶🏽 Thank you to my wonderful friends who put this together,” her caption read.

The couple, who married in 2016, also share a gorgeous ginger-headed daughter named Rory who was born the following year in 2017. The R&B singer has a son named Charles from a previous marriage too.

Shortly after Rory was born, Lena praised her husband’s fatherhood via a sweet Instagram post.

“My husband slept like this 4 nights on a hospital couch, came to weekly ultrasounds, sings to her when she cries, does squats with her when she has gas, when he is away he facetimes her, and kisses her face 100 times a day…and it’s only been 4 weeks. I look forward to 4 months, 4 years, and 4ever watching them grow together,” she wrote.

Lena must look forward to watching the artist rock fatherhood again once their second-born arrives. Congratulations to the Huggars on their second love child!