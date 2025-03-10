Rihanna Shares Rare Delivery Room Photos Of Her Sons

Rihanna

Renowned superstar Rihanna makes being a billionaire and mother of two under two look easy, but in reality it can’t be. In honor of International Women’s Day, the mother of two posted rare photos of her in the delivery room after giving birth to her sons RZA and Riot Rose.

“By far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman…my little miracles! #InternationalWomensDay,” the caption under the two images read.

The caption concluded, “And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses…don’t ask, a lot was happening.”

The music mogul and serial entrepreneur gave birth to her eldest, RZA, in May 2022. By August 2023, she gave birth to her youngest, Riot. The singer shares both children with her longtime boyfriend and rapper A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna continues to be open about how magical motherhood and starting her own family has been in various interviews.

“You just hope, ‘I can have kids one day and I hope I can have them in love, and I hope that I can be a part of a family that breaks generational curses and moves forward and does new things and raises our kids better than we were raised and all the beautiful things,”’ she explained during a 2023 interview with Access Hollywood. “And it’s happening, and I can’t believe it.”

The superstar mom is also enjoying one of the greatest joys of motherhood–watching your kids’ personalities begin to blossom. In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Rihanna gave fans a peek into what Riot and RZA are like.

“RZA is just an empath. He’s so magical. He loves music. He loves melody. He loves books,” she said. “And Riot, he’s just hilarious. When he wakes up, he starts to squeal, scream. Not in a crying way. He just wants to sing. And I’m like, ‘Okay, here we go!’ He’s my alarm in the morning! He’s not taking no for an answer from anyone. I don’t know where he came from, dude.”

We are happy we get front row seats to seeing Rihanna as a mom and can’t wait to see her family continue to evolve.