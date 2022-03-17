Rihanna Says When It Comes To Motherhood, She’s Going To Be ‘Psycho’ About Her Kids

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Rihanna brings excellence to everything she does so you can expect her approach motherhood to be no different. As a true mama bear, the billionaire entrepreneur and singer plans to protect her baby at all costs.

During a recent interview with Elle, Rihanna was asked about which Real Housewives cast member’s motherhood style resonates with her the most. She chose the unforgettable Teresa Giudice from the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids,” the pop star and beauty industry mogul said. “She will flatten you about those kids.”

She continued, “And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it.”

“You talk about my kids, it’s over,” she added.

True fans of the singer know she’s a huge Real Housewives fan, so it was fun hearing about which star she most connects with as a mom-to-be.

During the interview, Rihanna also revealed that she’s in her third trimester and mundane activities are getting more challenging. Having to get dressed up for events, like her Fenty launch, helps her feel her fanciest these days.

“There’s a pregnancy glow. There’s also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you’re like, Oh, do I have to get dressed?,” she says.

She continues, “The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you’re going to do your makeup … But I like challenges. I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways.”

Creativity is certainly her wheelhouse, as sis is good at so many things simultaneously. We’re adding pregnancy fashion to the list, because her looks have been bold, sexy, and unapologetic.

She been waiting for this moment. Back in 2019, Rihanna told Extra that being a mom one day was very important to her.

“It’s not necessarily everyone’s dream to be a mom … but it’s mine,” she said.

And while we don’t know this baby’s gender, Rihanna told ESSENCE back in 2019 that bringing a Black woman into the world one day would be a “no-brainer” for her, and she would teach them in the way her mother taught her things.

“I’m a Black woman. I came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman and I’m going to give birth to a Black woman. It’s a no-brainer. That’s who I am. It’s the core of who I am in spirit and DNA,” she said. “My mother is an incredible example of how to fight through obstacles in life. I’m sure her mom taught her that and that’s how I’m going to be. We are impeccable, we’re special and the world is going to have to deal with that.”