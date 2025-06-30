A$AP Rocky And Rihanna May Have Dropped A Sweet Clue About Their Third Baby’s Gender

Getty

The Rihanna reign doesn’t let up even when she’s growing a little human. The beauty mogul, who is busy running an empire and growing her third, pulled up to the premiere of Smurfs in Belgium with her longtime partner A$AP Rocky on Saturday, June 28. While at the premiere, the couple spoke with interviewers about their third child and growing family.

When an interviewer asked the singer whether this is the girl we’ve been waiting for, she responded,

“Let’s see if it’s a Smurfette,” she said, adding, “Could be a papa Smurf.”

Since the Fenty Beauty founder was tight-lipped about the baby’s sex, the interviewer asked whether the budding little one’s name would start with the letter ‘R’.

“It’s always going to be an ‘R’ name. That’s the one thing me and Rocky don’t fight over,” Rihanna said. Her two sons, Riot Rose, 1, and RZA, 3, both have names that begin with an R.

The rapper also attended the premiere and conducted a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. When the interviewer asked how big their family was going to get, the model suggested that they had no intentions of stopping at three.

“We going to be like the Wayans family. I mean love is beautiful and it’s just spreading it you know,” he said.

When asked whether the baby was “the girl [he’s] been waiting for,” the fashion designer chuckled.

“It is, man, it is,” Rocky laughed, jokingly pointing at the mini Smurf in his hand.

The couple revealed their pregnancy in style at the 2025 Met Gala in May. It’s not news that Rihanna is ready to have a mini. While chatting with Interview Magazine in 2024, the multi-award-winning artist said she’s prepared for her baby to be a girl, but will be happy with whatever she gets. The 37-year-old also made it clear that she’s still expanding her family and doesn’t have a set limit on how many kids she wants.

“I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two,” Ri said at the time. “I would try for my girl. But of course, if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

We would love to see a mini Rihanna, too, but we will know what the loving family is having soon!