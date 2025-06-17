Ricky Bell And Amy Correa Bell Happily Welcome Their First Child: 'God's Mercy Has Arrived'

Getty

Ricky Bell’s bundle of joy came into the world just in time for Father’s Day. The singer’s longtime wife, Amy Correa Bell, recently gave birth to their firstborn, and the item shared the news on Instagram.

The New Edition band member shared an image of their little one’s hand resting in their palm on Father’s Day.

“Been looking forward to celebrating this day, God’s “Mercy” has arrived…Happy Father’s Day!” the 57-year-old wrote in a caption.

Correa Bell hopped into the comments to affirm the new dad and sing his praises saying, “You are already the most amazing dad 🙏🏽🥹👏🏽 To God be the Glory!”

Amy also expressed an equal amount of joy about the arrival of their little one and getting to celebrate Father’s Day with her husband.

“Super Grateful because today I get to wish not only my dad, but my husband a Happy Fathers Day. Big Hugs to All the Papa’s out there!” the actress’ wrote in a caption under a post.

In a series of photos capturing the men in her life, the recording artist shared an image of Ricky napping while snuggling with their newborn on the sofa.

The couple revealed they would be expanding their family inApril via an Instagram post that shared multiple photos revealing Amy’s bump. It was a pleasant surprise seeing as the couple have been together for almost two decades and didn’t yet have children. In 2018, the Bells explained why parenthood hadn’t happened for them yet and Amy partially attributed it to Ricky being on tour year round.

“…It just hasn’t happened for whatever reason, but we’re actually going to plan it at the end of this tour.” The singer told VladTV at the time, adding that they were hoping to renew their vows after 15 years of marriage. “And hopefully she’ll be walking down the aisle pregnant.”

Congratulations to the couple, and a warm welcome to the newest addition to the family!