Support For Families Facing Food Insecurity During The SNAP Benefits Pause

MIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 30: People in need wait in line to receive groceries from Curley’s House Food Bank days before the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits may expire due to the Federal government shutdown on October 30, 2025 in Miami, Florida. Lavern Spicer, CEO/Founder of Curley’s House Food Bank, said that “Food banks will catch hell because people will not be able to get their government benefits. Food banks will need more funding for food and all of that, due to more people turning to them for assistance.” The U.S. government said it will interrupt SNAP benefits on Nov. 1st. In Miami-Dade County, nearly one in six residents receives food assistance. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Nearly 42 million Americans are set to lose access to SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), a federally funded, state-managed program that helps families, veterans, homeless individuals, people with disabilities, seniors, and children afford healthy food daily. The shutdown and the refusal to use the $5 billion in contingency funds mean that many vulnerable families may face food insecurity without their usual support. In some states, such as Vermont, lawmakers have approved a temporary $6.3 million budget to fund benefits through part of November.

In a timely social media post, environmental justice and human rights advocate Diamond Spratling highlights that when families lose access to food, it’s part of a larger, trickle-down effect. These families, already in fragile and vulnerable situations, may face additional hardships as they are forced to prioritize household expenses such as rent, utilities, and gas, over food and other necessities.

One thing is certain, and two things are sure: as Black people (and people of color), we know how to survive regardless of the circumstances, especially when resources are limited. We’re resourceful, creative, and innovative in overcoming challenges. Most importantly, we rely on community. That said, here are some resources and tips to help you get support if the pause impacts you.

Making Every Dollar Count

Food writer Stephanie Gravalese advises that, with SNAP benefits temporarily paused, an effective way to conserve resources is to take stock of your pantry. She recommends planning meals around sale items at your local grocery store and focusing on versatile staples like beans and rice that can be used across many meals. If you still have benefits on your cards, she also suggests seeking out stores that match or double SNAP benefits.

Like Gravalese, Chef Nikkie Miller-Ka suggests using budget-friendly staples such as rice, beans, potatoes, and pasta. These ingredients are affordable and create delicious, flavorful, and filling meals that can be prepared in large quantities, making them suitable for multiple servings alongside items like frozen vegetables and canned goods.

How We Can Help Each Other

Throughout history, the most effective way to navigate difficult times has been to support one another and utilize available resources. In various online forums, people are proposing ideas such as reviving bartering systems among neighbors or establishing community gardens in spaces like churches and recreational centers. Other suggestions include donating non-perishable items to community fridges or hotspots, such as free Little Libraries. Of course, you can always contact your local food bank to determine their exact needs. However, if that’s not possible, remember that help is still readily available, and we are all in this together.

“When people lose their safety net, they turn to their neighbors and local nonprofits that hold our communities together. That’s exactly what we’re seeing right now. Our local United Ways are hearing from families who are scared, financially stretched, and fighting to stay hopeful as we move further into uncharted territory,” says Angela Williams, president and CEO of United Way.

Williams further shares that United Way is committed to helping families, and that help starts with calling their hotline: 211. When you call, a trained specialist will listen to your situation, assess your needs, and direct you to the appropriate resources. There are over 1,100 local chapters woven into 95% of U.S. communities, ready to assist as they partner with food banks, community organizations, and local governments to fill gaps, connecting people to emergency food, rent and utility relief, and mental health support. Rest assured, help is available when you need it.

Additional Resources and Assistance

Major food delivery app DoorDash is waiving delivery and service fees on 300,000 grocery orders for SNAP recipients (a SNAP/EBT card must be linked to the customer’s account to activate this offer).

“No one should go hungry in America – period,” said Max Rettig, vice president and global head of public policy at DoorDash. “Millions of families are worried right now about how they’ll put food on the table. Fighting hunger is at the core of our mission at DoorDash, and we’re stepping up alongside leading grocers and retailers to help bridge the gap.”

Similarly, Instacart is providing SNAP customers with 50% off their next grocery order. The company stated that any customer who used a SNAP/EBT card for an order in October will qualify for the discount, which remains available even if government payments proceed as scheduled on November 1. Additionally, Instacart announced it will triple its regular donations to over 300 food banks nationwide.

For residents in Philadelphia, The Sunday Love Project & Greater Goods, founded by Margaux Murphy, is a free grocery store located in the Kensington area. Shoppers are only asked to bring a photo ID and a bag to haul their groceries.

Residents of Riverdale, New York, can receive fresh, free produce — including pineapples, peppers, cucumbers, and other essentials — every other Friday through the grassroots organization KRVC.

Jasmine Crowe-Houston is the founder of Goodr, an organization that regularly combats food waste by collaborating with businesses, foundations, governments, and sports teams to provide high-quality food to local communities. They host events, such as Pop-Up Grocery Markets, in addition to offering grocery and meal delivery services.

To supplement the SNAP pause for individuals with disabilities, New Disabled South is providing a one-time payment on a first-come, first-served basis. Individuals can receive $100, while households of two or more will get $250.

We have also observed an increase in virtual pantries, such as the Me Little Me Foundation, which supports marginalized BIPOC communities across the country. This initiative was established to combat systemic inequities that have resulted in Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities experiencing the highest food insecurity rates and constrained resources in the U.S., according to founder Elizabeth Ayiku. Individuals seeking help can apply online. After approval, they are asked to provide a grocery list, which will be delivered free of charge by a local store. Ayiku adds that this approach reduces transportation barriers, preserves dignity, and guarantees accessibility for all applicants.

To find a food bank near you, visit: feedingamerica.org/find-your-local-foodbank

To find a local food pantry near you, visit: foodfinder.us

To find a community fridge near you, visit: fridgefinder.app

To find a free little pantry near you, visit: mapping.littlefreepantry.org

While it may be tough and tight right now, we’ll overcome this. Our resilience is our strength, and it, along with community, is what will see us through this challenging time.