Meet Aero! After Having Four Girls, Rena Frazier Of ‘Selling Tampa’ Welcomes A Baby Boy

Rena Frazier, one of the real estate agents from Selling Tampa—a spin-off of hit reality TV series Selling Sunset—gave birth to her fifth child on June 10. The 43-year-old had a son with her husband Anddrikk Frazier, whom she named Aero Jaden Frazier. He’s their first boy.

The mommy of five posted an adorable video of Aero yawning and stretching and captioned it “He’s here,” along with his date of birth and Jonathan Singletary’s track, “Before You Arrive.”

When initially announcing her pregnancy in an Instagram post back in February, the TV personality said she was done having babies after this one.

“Making room for our fifth (and final 😅) addition to the bunch ❤️👶🏽We are overjoyed to be welcoming a baby boy in June. This pregnancy has been different in so many ways,” she wrote.

For Frazier’s family, this has been a season of double blessings as both she and daughter Ariana were pregnant with baby boys at the same time. During an interview with Parent.com’s Kindred, she spoke about what it was like being pregnant at the same time as her oldest child.

“It’s a beautiful shared experience. We kind of are going through the same thing, except she’s younger than I am, so she’s having a little bit of a different experience,” she said.

Frazier mentioned that they communicated frequently and that it was a “beautiful thing” for them to be going through the pregnancy journey together.

The real estate guru has been married to her husband for 19 years. The two marked their anniversary in May. As previously mentioned, they share four other children named Aja, Alivia, Aryn, and Ariana.