Rémy Martin Pours Back Into Community With Newly Launched 'This Is My City' Microgrant Program Supporting Black Creatives

The culture shapers and tastemakers of our cities rarely get their flowers while they’re still planting seeds.

Rémy Martin is on a mission to change that, with their newly launched “This Is My City” program which will put real money behind creative entrepreneurs in four major cultural hubs. The program includes $20,000 grants and expert mentorship for emerging creatives from multicultural backgrounds who shape city culture but often go without recognition.

Rémy Martin has designed this regional microgrant specifically for creatives who contribute to local culture and communities through entrepreneurship. The brand aims to amplify unique stories and support impactful work in Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and New York City.

“As we celebrate the launch of the V.S.O.P This is My City limited-edition collection, we are proud to honor the local talent, culture, and legacies that have shaped these iconic cities and continue to inspire the future,” said Tonia Mancino, Vice President of Luxury Brands, Rémy Cointreau Americas.

The program features limited-edition V.S.O.P bottles that pay tribute to each city’s unique contributions. Atlanta gets recognized as “the city pushing boundaries,” Chicago as “the home of lyrical legends,” Detroit for its “Motown and resilient beats,” and New York City as “the city that birthed hip hop.” Each bottle showcases local landmarks, sports teams, and cultural heritage through vibrant designs.

If you think you qualify and/or know your making a difference in your city, applications for the microgrants opened February 19, 2025, and close April 11, 2025, with the selection process focusing on cultural impact, innovation, and authenticity. Applicants must live in one of the four featured cities and be at least 21 years old. People can apply through the Rémy Martin website or by scanning QR codes on the limited-edition bottles.

Adding to the celebration, Rémy Martin will host local events in each city spotlighting the limited-edition V.S.O.P bottles and honoring the microgrant recipients. The brand has also extended its collaboration with fashion designer Jon Stan to create exclusive merchandise for grant recipients and event attendees.

This initiative represents an expansion of Rémy Martin’s ongoing investment in culture and community. The “This Is My City” V.S.O.P Limited-Edition bottles are now available for purchase in stores across the four cities at a suggested retail price of $49.99.

Rémy Martin has hinted at further extensions to the “This Is My City” program coming in summer 2025, suggesting the brand’s commitment to supporting urban cultural ecosystems will continue to evolve. “Through our microgrant initiative, we are furthering Rémy Martin’s commitment to culture by empowering emerging creatives and supporting the innovation that drives these cities’ cultural evolution,” added Mancino.