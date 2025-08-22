Regina King Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Late Son Ian: ‘You See Him In Me'

Getty

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Actress and director Regina King is keeping her son’s memory alive in a creative way and reflecting on how much she misses him. “Now, I understand that sadness and happiness can happen at the same time,” she recently told Haute Living. “I one thousand percent live in the moment more.”

And in a previous Good Morning America interview, King recalled his struggle with depression. “People expect it to look a certain way,” she said. “He didn’t want to be here anymore. That’s a hard thing for others to receive.”

“Grief is love that has no place to go,” she added. “I speak about him in the present. He is always with me.”

The 54-year-old is transmuting pain into purpose through her new wine label MianU, pronounced ‘me and you,’. The first product she’s launching under the label is an orange wine sourced from California’s Mendocino County, which her late son, Ian Alexander Jr., introduced her to.

“It was lan who first introduced me to orange wine, “ King said in an Instagram post announcing the launch. “Its playful and complex flavors capture his taste and talent for transforming everyday moments into something exceptional. Inspired by lan’s deep love for art, flavor, and the people around him, I created a wine that celebrates the beauty of connection.”

The actress also shared the core messaging behind the brand, stating that it isn’t ‘just about wine.’

Her caption continued, “It’s about crafting experiences that remind us of the importance of connection, creativity, and joy. It’s a wine born out of love, driven by lan’s passion for living life fully, and designed to inspire others to do the same. Whether through sharing a bottle of wine, connecting over art, or simply celebrating the special moments with those we care about, MianU brings people together and honors my son’s beautiful spirit.”

Ian died by suicide in January 2022 at the age of 26 after battling depression. The late deejay was King’s only child and she shared him with her ex-husband, Ian Alexander Sr.

“There’s no wine experience more meaningful to me than when my son Ian introduced me to orange wine,” King told Wine Spectator. “Ian had this beautiful way of discovering something new and sharing it with me.”

“Ian has always been endlessly curious,” she told the publication. “He loved uncovering the narrative behind a bottle and sharing it.”

King also recollected her first visit to a winery, Chimney Rock, and saving two bottles to share with Ian after he turned 21. The Shirley actress believed the wine brand is something her son would have loved.

“He continues to move through me and inspire me daily,” she said. “This wine isn’t just a product; it’s a continuation of his spirit.” The producer also likened her son to orange wine, describing him as unfiltered, bright and unapologetically expressive.

“[It is] a way for people to feel something of him when they pour a glass and create their own moments together. That’s what MianU is about.”

The grapes used in the new MianU wine were sourced from Mendocino County, with the Gewürztraminer from McFadden Family Vineyard & Farm in Potter Valley and the Chardonnay from Hawkeye Ranch in Redwood Valley. Both vineyards are also farmed organically.