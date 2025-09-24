If Regina Hall Weren’t Acting, Her Backup Plan Might Surprise You

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

It’s not every day that you hear a celebrity say they grew up around nuns and aspired to be one. Regina Hall shared this unique detail of her life during her guest appearance on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast. The 54-year-old actress and funny lady shared that she had a close-knit relationship with nuns.

“I went to Catholic school, and so we had the nuns, who I loved. I loved my nuns,” she shared, adding that they were loving.

Hall had such a positive experience with them that she considered journeying that path.

“I did [consider becoming a nun]. I did several times when I was in high school. And then again, when I was older, and I was too old,” Hall said.

The actress noted that the second time she considered becoming a nun was at the age of 41. However, she didn’t quite make the cut because 39 was the maximum age for the “order”—a specific community with its own spiritual focus—she wanted to join.

“They were like, it’s not a backup plan, miss. Get on out of here,” Hall joked. In terms of why the actress gravitated to the nun life, she said she appreciates the values they live by and also thought it could shelter her from romantic heartbreak.

“I thought, ‘Wow, if you’d spend your life in prayer, prayer for others, I would imagine [its]… healing.’ Because they don’t—you’re not really attached to anything material. Right?’” she explained.

“So they wouldn’t have an outward striving of like…success, whatever that is, and no romantic heartbreak? Right?” she continued. “You don’t want to say love because that part is beautiful, but it’s the other side. Whatever trauma, whatever reasons, things don’t make it. And then, you had that singular focus.”

She concluded, “I’m sure that it’s not that easy. I’m just saying that was what I romanticized it would be if I did it,” she added. “And I thought that was lovely.”

When it comes to love and romance, Hall often makes the list of fine Black rich aunties and has mastered the art of keeping her love life out of public view. While she has been rumored to date various men over the years, she hasn’t publicly claimed any of them. In 2020, on an episode of ESSENCE’s Yes, Girl! podcast, the actress shared that she prefers keeping her relationships private until there’s a baby or a ring.

“I just feel like relationships are sacred until you’re in a space where you are really certain and knowing,” Hall said at the time. “Until you see and know what that part of your life is, inviting the public in [is off limits], but I understand people’s curiosity because I ask God ‘who is it going to be’ as much as they do.”