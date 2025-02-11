RECAP: Complex’s Family Style Food Festival United NOLA’s Best Under One Roof

The intersection of culture, cuisine, and community was on full display this past weekend as Complex transformed New Orleans’ Studio Be into an unforgettable pre-Super Bowl experience.

The Family Style Food Festival, hosted by visual artist and NOLA native BMike, brought together some of the most innovative names in streetwear, gaming, and entertainment for an afternoon that embodied the city’s legendary hospitality.

From the moment guests stepped into the Royal Street venue, the energy was electric. DJ Mannie Fresh kept the crowd moving while attendees explored everything from exclusive streetwear drops to Monkey Tilt’s custom gaming truck (designed by none other than West Coast Customs). The festival’s biggest draw? A chance at Monkey Tilt’s wild $1 million jackpot giveaway. Cash App and Square showed up and showed out too, hosting a VIP lounge where guests could catch their breath between bites from local vendors and shopping New Era’s latest drops. The whole vibe felt like a perfect blend of New Orleans soul and Complex’s signature style – exactly what you’d expect when BMike puts his touch on anything.

NOLA legend Mannie Fresh brought that bounce energy, keeping the crowd moving at Studio Be

Host BMike linked up with Chance the Rapper for an impromptu moment

The NOLA crowd showed up and showed out, proving why this city throws the best parties

From local favorites to custom cocktails, the food scene was giving everything it was supposed to give

Exclusive merch drops had guests lined up and ready to flex for the big game