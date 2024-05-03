People Are Sending Raven-Symoné's Wife Death Threats For The Weirdest Reason

Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic

People on the internet are flipping out again, and this time, surprisingly, it’s on Raven-Symoné‘s wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday. The ruckus came after Pearman-Maday said she didn’t watch That’s So Raven growing up during a podcast interview with her famous wife. The former child actress played teen psychic Raven Baxter on the hit show, which premiered on Disney in 2003 and had a four-season run before returning as a spinoff, Raven’s Home, in 2017. Some seemed to take it to mean that her wife was saying she didn’t know who Raven-Symoné was.

The couple came to the internet via a video to address the comments and the unexpected backlash Pearman-Maday has supposedly received from internet users.

“I’m here with Miranda, my wife, to tell you to stop it in the comments and stop with the death threats in her DMs,” the actress and TV personality, 38, began. “It is disrespectful to her and, in turn, disrespectful to me. Stop it.”

“It’s really become wild,” Pearman-Maday continued. “I hope to clear the air right now and letting you all know that I never once said that I did not know who Raven was. I only ever said that I did not grow up watching that.”

“I did not watch her as a child. But since getting married and meeting her in 2015, I have seen the majority of her work,” Pearman-Maday continued. “I’ve also been at a lot of this work,” she added, mentioning that she’s been backstage at The View to support her partner and was present when she was on the TV show 25 Words or Less.

The star was on talk show The View from 2015-2016 alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Candace Cameron Bure, Michelle Collins and Paula Faris.

“I love That’s So Raven,” Pearman-Maday added. “I think she should have won all the Emmys. I think my wife is endlessly talented. I support her beyond. She also just isn’t Raven-Symoné to me. You must try and open your minds a little bit and understand there is more behind people that are celebrity. There is real life here and that’s why we’re feeling inclined to address this, because I’m receiving so much hate for something that is really just a big spiral of internet misinformation.”

Internet users had mixed reactions to the video, with some people poking fun at the delivery. Others empathized with Pearman-Maday, agreeing fans were doing too much.

The couple have been married since 2020, but they initially met in 2015.

In the caption of the video posted on social media, Raven-Symoné wrote, “Haters will hate and by all means do you boo boo HOWEVER do not spread lies and threaten my wife, marriage, or her character. I chose her and all of her…. Stop.”