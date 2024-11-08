Rashida Jones Honors Her Father, Quincy Jones: ‘It Is An Honor To Be Your Daughter. Your Love Lives Forever’

Getty

Rashida Jones, one of Quincy Jones’ seven children, has spoken up for the first time since her father’s passing. The icon passed away on Nov 3, 2024, at 91, and he has since left a gaping hole in the hearts of many, including his kids.

The film director and producer wrote a heart-tugging tribute to her father on Instagram underneath a sacred photo of the two in her childhood days.

“My dad was nocturnal his whole adult life,” the 48-year-old’s caption began. “He kept “jazz hours” starting in high school and never looked back. When I was little, I would wake up in the middle of the night to search for him. Undoubtedly, he would be somewhere in the house, composing (old school, with a pen and sheet music). He would never send me back to bed. He would smile and bring me into his arms while he continued to work…there was no safer place in the world for me.”

Rashida is the second-to-last born of the Jones clan and has a close relationship with her father. The legendary producer is also known as ‘dad’ to six other children, including Jolie, 71, Rachel, 61, Martina, 58, Quincy III, 56, Kidada, 50, and Kenya, 31.

Her caption continued, “He was a giant. An icon. A culture shifter. A genius. These are all accurate descriptions of my father, but his music (and ALL of his work) was a channel for his love. He was love.

He made everyone he ever met feel loved and seen. That’s his legacy.

I was fortunate enough to experience this love in close proximity. I’ll miss his hugs and kisses and unconditional devotion and advice. Daddy, it is an honor to be your daughter. Your love lives forever,” the producer’s caption concluded .

The news of Quincy’s passing hit headlines November 4th and fans everywhere showed appreciation for the icon’s artistry and a life well lived.”

Martina Jones also broke her silence and posted a tribute to her father via her Instagram page.

“…My dad to me was many things wrapped into one. My friend, my solid, my guidance and my inspiration of what love looks like. The hole in my heart will definitely take time to heal. I will hold his humor, his words , his wisdom and love of life close to my heart and move forward with the strength he instilled in me and with every ounce of my being I can only hope to hold up my siblings and loved ones, and love them from the bottom of my heart,” her caption read.

Jones also praised her father for the many lives he touched and for being the “best Dad EVER.”

We continue to extend love to the entire Jones family and fans around the world who are affected by this great loss