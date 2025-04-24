Rasheeda Defends Herself For Staying With Kirk Frost After Infidelity: 'I'm Human'

Getty

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta personality Rashida Frost is sticking beside her man. The reality TV star and rapper had a chat with Carlos King alongside her husband Kirk Frost and addressed the hate she gets online for choosing to stay with her man despite his infidelity.

“Everybody makes different decisions. Everybody’s breaking point is gonna be different,” Rashida said, doubling down on why she stayed. For context, in 2017 Kirk confessed to stepping out on Rashida with a stripper named Jasmine Washington and impregnating her during season 6 of LAHH ATL.

She continued, “It’s not for us to judge. We can have our opinion, it’s all fine,” she said.

Kirk and Rashida have been together for some time—the couple tied the knot in 1999. They also share two children together, Ky and Karter Frost. Kirk has another five adult children from previous relationships.

“When people say their little comments and do whatever they do, that’s all fine and good. But there is a point sometimes where you’re just like, okay, I’m human,”’the entrepreneur concluded.

Rashida also explained that her situation was peculiar because she had to live it out on reality TV. Since season seven, fans have watched the couple hash out their marital issues and work through the infidelity. A major part of that was integrating his new child Kannon into their life and it wasn’t an easy road to journey.

“[There] ain’t nothing new under the sun. It’s just the difference with us as ours was broadcasted on television,” the mom of two said.

However, Rashida expressed that it was important for her to fight for her marriage and family, and that effort has paid off.

“And, you know, people, they always want to ridicule you. And if me being the dumbest person because I decided to stay with my husband and fight for my family, I’ll be all the dummies I want to be, then it doesn’t matter to me at this point. I know what we’ve been through,” Rashida stated.