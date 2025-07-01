Quinta Brunson Opens Up About Her Divorce Going Public Before She Was Ready To Share

Getty

One of the things that wasn’t on the fans’ bingo cards was Quinta Brunson filing for divorce from Kevin Jay Anik in March. While the Abbott Elementary actress is private, to the point that some fans never knew she was married, it was a surprise to those who did know. Brunson was mute about the divorce until recently, when she publicly discussed the divorce during an interview for Bustle’s new cover story.

Brunson was candid about how difficult it is to keep certain aspects of her life private as a celebrity.

“Even if you don’t give a lot, people want whatever they can get, and will take whatever they can get,” she told the outlet. “I remember seeing people be like, ‘She announced her divorce.’ I didn’t announce anything. I think people have this idea that people in the public eye want the public to know their every move. None of us do. I promise you.”

“No one wants [everyone] to know when you buy a house, when you move, when a major change happens in your personal life — it’s just that that’s public record information,” she continued before adding, “I hate all of it.”

Anik and the producer quietly got married in October 2021 and split in March 2025 due to “irreconcilable differences,” according to the court filing. In the court documents, Brunson stated that she and her former partner ​​“entered into a postnuptial agreement which governs the disposition of their property.” During their three-plus-year marriage, the award-winning actress managed to keep her relationship out of the headlines and on the blogs. However, she did acknowledge Anik during her acceptance speech at the 2022 Emmys, calling him “the most supportive man I’ve ever known.”

During her cover story interview, the comedian, 35, explained that she is still compartmentalizing, moving forward, and keeping her private life under wraps. She has also learned to ignore unwarranted opinions about her personal life.

“Those are invisible voices that aren’t in your home with you, that aren’t in your personal life, that aren’t your friends,” she noted. “I love my fans, I love the people who watch Abbott. So you want to hear them, and you want to listen to them, but when it comes to matters of your personal life and decisions you make, you do have to tune it out.”

To mark this new chapter, the artist recently did a big chop, which she said was liberating. Brunson is looking forward to watering her own garden during what she called a “transitional time” in her life.