Quinta Brunson’s Mexican Getaway Is Giving Us Travel Fever

When you’re busy being a girl boss, taking a vacation isn’t always at the top of your priority list. Writer, producer, and stand-up comedian Quinta Brunson finally carved out some time to take one with help from her circle, and the results are making us want to catch a flight ASAP.

“So grateful for this vacation. And for all of the people that made sure I took one,” the 2022 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood honoree wrote on Instagram. “Mexico was gorgeous and unreal. Cannot believe I’m not still there.”

She enjoyed infinity pools, sunshine, sunsets, good libations and cozy lodgings at the Four Seasons in Punta Mita.

Brunson has been busy leaving her mark on our TV screens with her hit ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary, which premiered in December 2021. It’s a workplace comedy about a group of passionate teachers in an underfunded public school in Philadelphia who are determined to make a change in the lives of their students. Hilarity ensues in the midst of their honorable efforts.

The star talked to ESSENCE about how she wanted to create a show that touches on the realities of America’s school systems, but most of all, tells stories people enjoy watching.

“Life can be dark and horrible, but what makes humans so resilient is their ability to find the light in dark situations,” she said. “I think that’s the only reason why we’re still on this planet. It’s certainly the only reason Black people are still here. Our ability to shine the light is really strong. That’s really important and I wanted to be a part of providing that.”

We’re glad after creating a show that so many can connect with and laugh at, she took out time to enjoy some well-deserved rest.