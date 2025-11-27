I Tried A Workcation At Brooklyn’s Most Stylish Hotel — Here’s Why The William Vale Is Built For High-Performing Women

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

As a remote work employee, I’ve had the privilege of working from hotel rooms across the world and I can tell you with absolute certainty that not all hotel rooms are created equally.

Some have WiFi that is shaky the instant you need to jump on an important call or interview (it’s particularly annoying when you’re on a domestic trip, because why can’t these hotels get it together?). Others have lighting so dim and grim you feel like you’re basically working in a cave. A few have been genuinely delightful, but those are rare, particularly when it comes to working (just because it’s great for a bachelorette doesn’t mean it’s great for a business trip).

When I had work travel planned to New York in October, I decided to switch it up a bit. Instead of just treating the hotel as a place to sleep between going into the office or meetings, I wanted to actually use it as a workcation too. I wanted a space where I could be productive, move my body, eat well, and not feel like I was sacrificing my wellness in the name of a work trip. That’s when I booked The William Vale in Williamsburg.

I had high expectations because it is one of the more “hip” hotels in Brooklyn, and not to mention it’s known for being luxury too. I knew they had private balconies with city views, a 60-foot rooftop pool (sadly I didn’t get to experience it since it was fall afterall), and a few rave worthy dining spots. But I also knew expectations and reality don’t always line up, so I was curious to see if this boutique luxury hotel would actually deliver on what it promised. Would be another beautifully designed space that fell short when it came to the things that actually matter for remote work? Well… I would find out for myself.

Small room, big impact.

First things first, the room. Walking into my guest room felt like stepping into a space that someone finally designed for me. The floor-to-ceiling windows were the first thing I noticed and not for the views (though those were stunning), but for the natural light. I’m someone who needs good light to work, and this room delivered. It’s a typical NYC hotel room, which means it’s compact (if I’m being generous). But where it lacked in size, the way it’s designed included a thoughtful layout, natural light, and access to the balcony, so it actually made that smallness feel less suffocating than most places I’ve stayed.

In fact, that private balcony became my favorite thinking spot. It’s a small luxury that made a real difference when the room itself felt tight.

As far as some of the room amenities, the Le Labo bath setup may or may not have gotten me a little too excited when I saw it, because I am a fragrance girlie afterall. And the rain shower became my reset button after long work sessions. But the most important part in question: the WiFi. No dropped calls. No “can you hear me now” situations. The hotel clearly gets that connectivity isn’t optional for anyone trying to work remotely.

Where I actually got stuff done.

I’d planned to work from my room most days, but I didn’t expect to find myself gravitating to different spaces depending on what I needed to tackle. Little Fino—the new all-day café by Chef Andrew Carmellini’s NoHo Hospitality Group—became my morning spot on one of my days there. I grabbed a cornetto and espresso, set up at a small table, and banged out emails before meetings. The energy was good without being distracting.

By early afternoon, I’d migrate either back to my room or sometimes to a quiet corner near the lobby or right outside. There’s something about a well-designed hotel space that just makes work feel less like work. And then there was Westlight, the 22nd-floor rooftop bar. Look, I wasn’t conducting client calls up there, but I did have a great cocktail (or three). Sitting at the bar with a view of the entire city, even for 30 minutes, reset my brain in ways I didn’t anticipate.

What’s included.

The fitness center being open 24/7 sounds like a basic amenity until you’re someone who likes to work out at weird hours. I hit the gym every single day of my stay (I’m an early morning workout girl before the grind of the day, but I did make it one late afternoon when I needed to clear my head, too. The equipment is solid (they’ve even iFIT connected Freemotion machines with live coaching), and it genuinely didn’t feel like a compromise. For high-performing women, that matters. We don’t want to sacrifice our routines just because we’re traveling, and The William Vale has everything you might need. Having a really good gym within steps of my tiny room made all the difference in how I felt during the week (and also motivated me to not skip it even though I was traveling).

If you’re planning a winter workcation, there’s something else coming that’s worth knowing about: The William Vale’s Nordic-inspired Winter Spa is returning December 3rd. The property transforms its fourth-floor patio into an outdoor spa experience with barrel saunas and cedar hot tubs overlooking the city skyline. For anyone who’s ever tried to decompress after a brutal work week, this is the move. Book a combined sauna and hot tub session and you’ll get a complimentary hot toddy from Little Fino. Sadly I didn’t get to experience this firsthand, but it’s first on my list during my next visit!

The food situation.

Food can make or break a workcation, or any trip for that matter. Bad hotel food means you’re either eating out constantly or feeling unsettled in your own space. The William Vale isn’t dealing with any of that. Leuca, the Southern Italian restaurant, serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. I had a delicious dinner here one night, which included fresh pasta, wood-fired pizzas, and did I mention the cocktails? I’m also still thinking about the pistachio cake!

Little Fino’s menu is your productivity sweet spot. And Westlight has enough happening that you can do an early dinner or late lunch there without feeling out of place.

The verdict.

What I didn’t expect from this workcation is how much The William Vale’s design actually helped me work. The local Brooklyn art in each room, the custom designer touches, and the natural light all matter for your brain. When you’re working in a beautiful, thoughtfully designed space, the work itself somehow feels more manageable. Less draining.

I went to The William Vale expecting a nice getaway where I could maybe get some work done. What I found was something better: a space that actually supports high-performing women who want to work and rest at the same time.

Would I do another workcation there? Absolutely. The WiFi won’t let me down, my body will get the movement it needs, I’ll eat well, and I’ll be in a space that doesn’t make me feel like I’m compromising between work and wellness.