‘The Door Is Always Open’: Princess Love Is Open To Reconciling With Ray J

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood stars Ray J and Princess Love may be on the outs, again, but according to Princess, she’s open to making things work if he truly is.

The on-again, off-again couple tied the knot in August of 2016, but two beautiful kids later, they are separated and awaiting a divorce. When asked by a TMZ photographer about whether or not the door is still open for reconciliation, Love replied, surprisingly, “You never know. The door is always open.”

This follows her past comments that love doesn’t always work out in reference to her relationship with Ray J, and that she would be a single woman in August of 2022.

Loading the player...

The two have been married for going on six years now, but their relationship still seems to be in limbo. When the TMZ photographer made comments about her fighting for her marriage, she said she isn’t fighting at all.

“We love each other, but when you stop trying, then you have to do what you have to do,” the mother of two said.

In response to being asked whether she would be willing to work on the marriage if a deep connection resurfaced, she said, “I don’t know what I want, but you know when somebody keeps filing for divorce, you have to give them what they want.”

In October 2021, Ray J filed for divorce, making it the third time they’ve been in that rocky boat of filing, with them dismissing the first two requests for divorce after working things out. What made this filing significant though was that he sought a divorce while in the hospital with pneumonia.

We don’t know what the future of their relationship is, if they’ll both fight to fix things or not, but we’re hoping whatever they decide to do brings them both peace and joy.