Three Stays, One Unforgettable Experience: How A Japanese Hotel Chain Redefined Luxury For Me

Mt. Fuji and Tokyo skyline

There’s something magical about the first time you experience a place you’ve always dreamed of visiting. For me, that place was Japan, a bucket list destination that had been calling my name for years. I knew the trip would be unforgettable, but I never imagined how profoundly it would alter my perspective on luxury, hospitality, and the art of living well.

Stepping into Japan felt like entering a world where every detail is crafted with care and precision. From the meticulously maintained streets (pro tip: there’s no trash cans, to keep the city clean and help eliminate the city’s waste) to the courteous greetings of the people, it was clear that this was a country where tradition and modernity coexist in perfect harmony. My journey through Japan was more than just a vacation—it was an awakening to a new standard of excellence, one where luxury isn’t just about opulence but about thoughtful touches that enhance your entire experience. This ethos was reflected in every hotel I stayed at, each one offering a unique perspective on what it means to live well and truly savor the moment.

Up, up and away.

But before I even set foot in Japan, my journey took a luxurious turn when I boarded Turkish Airlines for the first time. I’ve traveled business class before, but nothing could prepare me for the level of opulence that awaited me on this flight. From Washington Dulles to Istanbul, and then on to Tokyo, I was treated to an experience that redefined in-flight dining. The highlight? A private chef on board, crafting restaurant-quality dishes in the sky. Imagine savoring perfectly cooked lamb chops or a delicate piece of fish, all while cruising at 35,000 feet. It was a dining experience that set the tone for the rest of my trip—a preview of the luxury that was to come.

A serene escape in the heart of Tokyo.

My first stop was The Prince Park Tower Tokyo, nestled in the heart of the city. The moment I walked into the lobby, I felt an immediate sense of calm. The hotel’s design is modern yet understated, with a focus on creating a peaceful oasis amidst the bustling city. My room, located on one of the higher floors, offered a breathtaking view of Tokyo Tower. At night, the tower lit up like a beacon, and I found myself mesmerized by its glow.

One of the highlights of my stay was dining at BIMITASA, the hotel’s signature restaurant, where flavorful Chinese cuisine is served with an elegant Japanese twist. The culinary experience here was nothing short of spectacular, with a menu that celebrates the fusion of these two rich culinary traditions. Each dish was meticulously crafted, offering a perfect blend of taste and presentation. From the delicate balance of flavors in their dim sum to the refined techniques showcased in their seafood dishes, every bite was a testament to the skill and artistry of the chefs. Dining at BIMITASA felt like an intimate journey through a fusion of Chinese and Japanese culinary heritage, making it one of the standout experiences of my stay.

The amenities at The Prince Park Tower were equally impressive. The hotel boasts a full-service spa, a fitness center with panoramic views of the city, and several dining options that range from casual to fine dining. The hotel’s location is ideal for exploring the city; Shiba Park, Zojoji Temple, and Roppongi are all within walking distance.

What sets The Prince Park Tower apart is the balance it strikes between luxury and comfort. The staff were attentive and gracious, making me feel at home while also catering to my every need. This hotel is perfect for travelers looking for a tranquil retreat without sacrificing the convenience of being close to Tokyo’s main attractions.

Kyoto’s historical gem.

After two nights in Tokyo, I took the Shinkansen to Kyoto, where I checked into The Hotel Seiryu Kyoto Kiyomizu. This property is a former school, beautifully transformed into a boutique hotel that preserves its historical charm while offering all the modern amenities you could ask for. Walking through the corridors, I could sense the history embedded in the walls—a reminder of Kyoto’s rich cultural heritage.

Hotel Seiryu is intimate and elegant, with only 48 rooms, each designed to reflect the traditional aesthetics of Kyoto. My room featured tatami mats, shoji screens, and a deep soaking tub that overlooked a private garden. It was a serene escape that felt like a journey back in time, but with all the comforts of modern luxury.

One of the most unique and relaxing experiences at Hotel Seiryu was their 90-minute Healing Bath. This deeply rejuvenating experience is designed to soothe both the body and mind. The bath combines natural minerals with traditional Japanese bathing practices, providing a holistic approach to relaxation. As I soaked in the warm, mineral-rich water, I could feel the tension melting away, leaving me refreshed and revitalized. This experience was a true highlight of my stay and a perfect way to unwind after a day of exploring Kyoto.

The hotel’s rooftop offers stunning views of Kyoto, including Kiyomizu-dera Temple in the distance. In the evenings, the rooftop bar becomes a cozy spot to enjoy a cocktail while taking in the city’s nightscape. During my stay, I also had the chance to experience a traditional tea ceremony in the hotel’s tea room—a beautiful, meditative experience that deepened my appreciation for Japanese culture.

The surrounding area of Higashiyama is steeped in history, with narrow streets lined with traditional wooden houses, tea shops, and temples. A short walk from the hotel brought me to the famous Gion district, where I spent an afternoon wandering through its charming alleys, soaking in the ambiance of old Kyoto.

The Hotel Seiryu is perfect for those looking to immerse themselves in Kyoto’s cultural heritage while enjoying the comfort of a luxury hotel. It’s a place where history and modernity coexist beautifully, offering a unique perspective on the city.

A sky-high sanctuary.

My final stop was The Prince Gallery Tokyo Kioicho, where I spent three nights in what can only be described as a sky-high sanctuary. Located on the upper floors of a skyscraper, this hotel offers some of the most stunning views of Tokyo I’ve ever seen. From my room, I could see the sprawling cityscape, with the Imperial Palace and Tokyo Bay in the distance.

The Prince Gallery is the epitome of modern luxury, with sleek, contemporary design elements and state-of-the-art technology in every room. The hotel’s wellness center is a highlight, featuring an infinity pool that seems to blend seamlessly with the sky. There’s also a spa, sauna, and a fitness center equipped with the latest gear.

One of the most memorable aspects of my stay was dining at Washouku Souten, the hotel’s Japanese restaurant. The culinary experience here is exceptional, with a focus on seasonal ingredients and traditional cooking techniques. Each dish was a work of art, both in presentation and flavor. I left every meal feeling not only satisfied but also inspired by the creativity and care that went into each course.

The Prince Gallery’s location in Kioicho, a historic and upscale neighborhood, is ideal for exploring both the old and new sides of Tokyo. A short walk takes you to Akasaka and Nagatacho, where you can experience Tokyo’s political heart, as well as numerous high-end shops and restaurants.

What makes The Prince Gallery truly special is its ability to offer a sense of tranquility amidst the hustle and bustle of Tokyo. It’s a place where you can retreat after a day of exploring the city and feel completely at peace, floating above the chaos below.

As a Black woman traveling for the first time to Japan, I felt embraced, respected, and cared for at each of these properties. The hospitality I experienced was unparalleled, with each hotel offering a unique experience that catered to both my desire for luxury and my curiosity about Japanese culture. From the serene escape of The Prince Park Tower to the historical charm of The Hotel Seiryu, and the modern elegance of The Prince Gallery, each hotel left an indelible mark on my journey.

Japan is a destination that everyone should experience at least once in their life. It’s a country that blends the old with the new, offering a unique perspective on luxury, hospitality, and culture. And if you’re looking for a truly transformative experience, these hotels should be at the top of your list. They didn’t just provide a place to stay—they altered my brain chemistry, leaving me with memories that will last a lifetime.