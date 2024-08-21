Here’s How To Approach Speaking About The Presidental Election With Problematic Loved Ones

Getty

Who else is fired up about the upcoming presidential election? I know I am, after viewing the 2024 Democratic National Convention and soaking up the Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s riveting speech about the power of contagious hope, grappling with grief, and how we can create a positive new beginning despite a dark past.

While many Americans are eager to vote this year, as this election is pivotal to our futures, some of our family members may feel indifferent, or worse, they might harbor resentment towards each candidate or both sides of the political party.

Those behaviors may make it difficult for you to speak candidly about your thoughts and feelings about the current political state of the country and your voting plans. However, you shouldn’t feel discouraged but more empowered to have potentially challenging conversations with your loved ones about where they stand politically.

Having the correct prompts to guide your discussion is helpful. Leading with “I” statements to start the conversation can be extremely helpful; for example, I feel there’s tension from you whenever I mention a particular candidate. Could you please share your thoughts on this candidate? I am open to listening and hearing your perspective.

Although it won’t be easy, broaching a healthy and candid conversation with your loved one can foster connection, understanding, and togetherness, all of which are needed for this upcoming election.

Approaching a conversation with loved ones about the upcoming election can quickly become a conflict when they have opposing beliefs. Here are a few things to keep in mind from therapist Dominique Mortier:

Level-set your expectations: We cannot control other people’s beliefs, emotions, or behaviors. Be aware of your expectations before engaging with your loved one.

Be curious: When sharing your views, be curious about your intentions. Is it an attempt to change their belief, clarify, provide more information, etc.?

Understand your limits: Know when to end the conversation or return to it later. We can do this by noticing when we are starting to experience intense emotions, raising our voices, or having negative thoughts.

Be mindful of your communication: Strive to be aware of your tone. We do not need to speak louder or use harsh words to communicate our point.