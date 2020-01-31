6 Items That Will Remind You To Keep Working On Your Goals
Photo Credit: Effie's Paper
By Danielle Pointdujour ·

Often times when setting goals we get so caught up on the physical steps we need to take to achieve them, that we forget the real first step begins in your mind.

There’s so much power in positive thinking and surrounding yourself with inspiring messages that you can tap into for strength throughout the day to give you the boost you need to keep on goal-digging. From shirts that will help you change the world to necklaces laced with positive intentions, we’ve rounded up a few cute items that are full of happy vibes, and that we know you’ll love.

01
Girl Power Coffee Mug
Remind yourself who runs the world every time you sip from this cute girl power inspired mug.
Photo Credit: Effie's Paper
available at Effie's Paper $18 Shop Now
02
Change History Shirt
Just a reminder that those that dare to try can change the world.
Photo Credit: Mess in a Bottle
available at Mess in a Bottle $27 Shop Now
03
Every Day I'm Hustling Pillow Cover
Note to self: The hustle never stops!
Photo Credit: Michelle Dwight Designs
available at Michelle Dwight Designs $52 Shop Now
04
Things Will Work Out Pin
No matter what, remember that things will always work out.
Photo Credit: People I've Loved
$12 Shop Now
05
Can't Stop Notebook
Don't stop until you reach your goals.
Photo Credit: Minted
available at Minted $16 Shop Now
06
Ban.dō Good Intentions Necklaces
Channel positive words and energy into your life with these positivity inspired necklaces.
Photo Credit: Ban.dō
available at Ban.dō $38 Shop Now
