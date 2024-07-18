A Black Girl’s Travel Guide To Porto, Portugal

Courtesy of author

I arrived in Porto, Portugal, with minced garlic on my mind. As a proud North Jersey girl, I have been eating Portuguese food my entire life. A trip to Porto proved the perfect opportunity to learn if the Ironbound cuisine of my childhood was the real deal.

Beyond the prawns and paella, the itinerary was light. My only task was to learn what the city and surrounding areas had to offer. One of my best friends tagged along for the adventure, and we ate and drank our way through the coastal sanctuary. We found a world of clean beaches and enchanting views.

Fresh seafood, friendly people, and an unpretentious nightlife make this European city a must-visit location. It is walkable and charming and offers reasonably priced trinkets and goods. I didn’t feel gouged as a tourist, and I never felt unsafe as a Black woman.

It offered slow living at its finest, and I cannot wait to return.

Courtesy of author

What to Eat

Habitat Terra e Fogo

This highly-rated restaurant is known for its paella, and it did not disappoint. It even offered a twist on paella I had never seen – ribeye! The lighting was romantic, the ingredients were fresh, and the service was impeccable. They anticipated our every need.

Zenith

My friend and I were slightly disappointed when we encountered a line outside of Zenith, the brunch and cocktails bar, but our attitudes quickly changed. The line moved extremely fast, and our rideshare barely pulled off before we made it inside. The loaded pancakes were a true standout.

Homem do Leme a Restaurante

Nearby Lapa Lapa might garner more attention from tourists, but Homem do Leme offers the same quality and much more space to spread out.

Avoid the crowds and sidle up to this gem. It has terrific views and is adjacent to a playground where you can watch your little ones explore.

BIS Pasta & Risotto

The concierge at the Renaissance Porto Lappa directed us to this gem. This was the best meal we had on the trip. The massive prawns, fresh pasta, and huge chunks of garlic bread were phenomenal.

Courtesy of author

What to Drink

L’égoïste Bar & Restaurant

Located in the lobby of the Renaissance Porto Lappa, this bar offers a superior cocktail experience. It uses a variety of flavors and dry ice to educate consumers about the soil surrounding their modern hotel. The bartender enlightens you as you cycle through the options.

Renaissance Porto Lappa Rooftop Bar

The poolside rooftop bar at the Renaissance Porto Lappa is a great place to lounge in the sun and enjoy the benefits of a workcation. I returned quite a few emails enjoying an Aperol spritz.

Torto

Torto was a great introduction to Porto nightlife. There was no pretentiousness at the door, and a very diverse crowd was there to party. The DJ blared house music until late into the night as everyone two-stepped on the dance floor.

Base

Lounging in this garden-based cafe will indulge your European summer fantasies. Base has an impressive wine selection and excellent coffee. We perched on beanbags and admired the architecture of the Igreja e Torre dos Clérigos church for hours.

Courtesy of author

What to Experience

Jardins do Palácio de Cristal

These gardens were a magical detour. Walking around them felt like slipping into a scene from The Secret Garden. Wandering through the garden’s lawns, mazes, and bridges was extremely soothing. Peacocks and other birds roam the property freely.

WOW (World of Wine)

This recently developed cultural district in Vila Nova de Gaia has the best views of Porto and the Douro River. We visited a museum that walked us through the history of Port wine, which was named after the city of Porto. The visit ended with a fun meal at PIP featuring their famed Port-based sangria.

Livraria Lello

This whimsical bookstore inspired the Hogwarts aesthetic in the Harry Potter series. Its beautiful stained-glass windows and sprawling staircases are a huge attraction. Tiered (and timed) tickets are required, but their price can be applied to the purchase of a book.

The Five Element Facial at Vila Foz Hotel & Spa

A trip to the spa was not on my agenda, but when my friend suggested we rest before heading home, I was down. Vila Foz Hotel & Spa was the perfect oasis before our long flight home. Tucked into the side of the chateau was a marble paradise. It offered a steam room, a sauna, poolside loungers, and a refreshing selection of beverages. We both booked the Five Element Facial, and it was incredible. The service was customizable, so we both had the ingredients that best suited our skincare needs.

Sightseeing at The Praça de Carlos Alberto

Porto is known for the charming cobalt tiles that distinguish the city. The Praça de Carlos Alberto chapel has fewer crowds there and sits across from a beautiful fountain. Several museums and galleries are in the area as well.