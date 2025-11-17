Porsha Williams Seen Out With Her New Lady Love Interest

Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartMedia and The Black Effect Podcast Network

Porsha Williams casually dropped news that she was dating a woman in October during a CultureCon event in New York City. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has since indirectly confirmed the identity of the mystery woman. Looks like she is spending some time with Patrice “Sway” McKinney, a licensed master barber and founder of Encore Salon Suites based in Atlanta. No, she is not related to Williams’s former fiancé and father of her daughter, Pilar. That’s Dennis McKinley.

During BravoCon, she talked about who from the RHOA cast got the chance to meet McKinney. “Actually, it was almost the whole group at the same time,” she said. “I had already gone out on a date with my female friend. It was not really a date it was just me, her, my sister hanging out. And then when the premiere came, I said, maybe I should just text her and ask her if she wants to come with me.’”

Williams added that McKinney said yes, and that’s when she introduced her to some members of the RHOA cast, including Phaedra Parks and Angela Oakley. Although Williams didn’t explicitly mention her name, fans already suspected the two were dating. The TV personality was spotted with McKinney at said premiere—Drew Sidora’s movie premiere, which took place while filming Season 17 of RHOA. Williams was captured introducing her lady friend to Parks and Oakley, raising fans’ suspicions. Check out that footage below, in addition to Williams’s latest comments.

The term ‘dating’ often has multiple meanings, but in Williams’s case, it doesn’t mean she’s off the market. During the “Getting Lucky at the Love Hotel” panel at BravoCon on Saturday, Nov. 15, she expanded on her relationship status.

“Relationship-wise, I’m officially still single,” she explained. “I’m dating, but I have started to focus on someone,” she admitted. “I hope that this could be something, but we’ll see. You know, still just dating.”

Williams, who has been married twice previously, also admitted that she loves “really quickly,” so she is learning to take things slow. She was last married to Simon Guobadia, with whom she got engaged after about a month of dating. The marriage, which lasted just over a year, ended in a contentious divorce that was finalized in June.

This new, slower approach has been influenced by her sister, Lauren Williams, with whom she has a tight-knit relationship.

“She is coaching me to take my time and not just get to know the person, but get to know what I want from the person,” she shared. “So I’m trying to hold back on loving so fast.”

We don’t know where this relationship will end up, but it sounds promising, according to the actress. In a separate BravoCon interview, in a few words, Porsha made it clear that she’s enjoying her present situation.

“For my fans and my supporters, just know that I’m being taken care of and I’m happy,” she said. “My nervous system is calm, so that tells you that that’s a good person.”