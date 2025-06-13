Porsha Williams Wins Big In Prenup Battle Against Ex Simon Guobadia

Getty

It appears that Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Porsha Williams is emerging victorious from her divorce from Simon Guobadia. A judge ruled that the formal couple’s prenuptial agreement would be enforced, meaning Williams will receive $40,000 per month in alimony for 15 months and have her legal fees paid. Additionally, the RHOA star gets to keep the Rolls-Royce Guobadia gifted her and has until 2027 to decide whether she wants to remain in the $7,000,000 pre-marital home they shared during their union.

The former couple has been at odds about enforcing the prenuptial agreement they signed before getting married for over a year now. The businessman opposed the enforcement of the prenuptial agreement because Williams allegedly made misrepresentations during their negotiations.

“[Williams] failed to disclose that she would return to her employment on The Real Housewives of Atlanta as a cast member,” the court documents read. “Instead of disclosing this material fact, the Wife made it very clear to [Guobadia] (and the public) that she was leaving the television show and not returning. [Guobadia] relied on the representations — or misrepresentations — [Williams] made to him during their engagement, the negotiation phase, and at the time that the parties signed the Prenuptial Agreement.”

Williams announced she’d be leaving RHOA in September 2021 after a nine-season run. However, in February 2024, she surprised fans by announcing her return for season 16 of the show, which aired in March 2025. The announcement came around the same time the actress shocked fans with her divorce filing.

Guobadia claimed that had he known his former partner would return to the show, he wouldn’t have agreed to the prenup that “requires him to pay a substantial financial obligation to [Williams] totaling over hundreds of thousands of dollars and terms that require him to split the equity of his $7,000,000 million pre-marital home (the Marital Residence) with [Williams], and pay significant debts and expenses for the Wife’s benefit.”

However, Porsha argued she needed to return to work to “offset the numerous financial obligations that [Guobadia] has failed to maintain under the Temporary Order, as well as to offset the significant legal expenses [Williams] has already incurred in pursuing enforcement of the parties’ Prenuptial Agreement and defending herself against [Guobadia] as it relates to the instant divorce action.”

The court hearing took place via video–Guobadia was recently deported to Nigeria after being detained by ICE in February.

The recent hearing marks the end of a whirlwind romance that began in early 2021 when Porsha reached out to console Simon during his divorce from Falynn Pina, a former RHOA cast member. The former couple got engaged just a few months after meeting and had a lavish two-part wedding in November 2022. After 15 months of marriage and ongoing public feuds, it looks like the two can finally move on in peace.