Porsha Williams Throws Bachelorette Party, Miami Style

Porsha Williams had her bachelorette party over the weekend, and it looks like she and her bridesmaids had a time.

The soon-to-be Mrs. Guobadia posted videos and pictures on Instagram of her having a ball with her bridesmaids. The first video to grace our timeline was set on a private jet–the bride squad flew out to Miami.

She captioned a video of the girls making silly faces, dancing, and living in the moment,

“Just me and my badass Bridesmaids 🔥❤️ #bacheloretteweekend”

The festivities continued at the W South Beach hotel and resort, where some of her girls stopped to take a stunning photo.

Porsha’s bridesmaids include her sister, Lauren Williams, Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star Yandy Smith, her bestie Shamea Morton, and cousin Keyanna Wilson. During the festivities, Williams gifted all her bridesmaids’ beach bags with jewelry, silk pillowcases, and Warmies—microwavable soft animals that help with sleep and anxiety.

After the dust settled, the entrepreneur and TV personality showed love to her bridesmaids in an appreciation post.

“Just love my booskies so much!! Showing some appreciation to my bomb azz Bridesmaids!!” she wrote in a caption under a recap video.

Williams hasn’t disclosed her wedding date, but all signs point to it happening before the year ends, especially considering the caption on her recent engagement photos. “Love wins 2022” was part of her caption for images of her and her husband-to-be, Simon Guobadia, dressed to the nines in their pre-wedding photos.

The pair announced their engagement in May 2021. They don’t share any children together, but Williams has a daughter, Pilar, from a previous relationship, and the businessman has five children from past relationships.