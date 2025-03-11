Porsha Williams Shares An Update On Divorce From Simon Guobadia

Getty

Porsha Williams publicly split from her former partner, Simon Guobadia, in February 2024. Over a year later, the RHOA star shared an update on her divorce while chatting with Andy Cohen.

“I is still married,” Williams told Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. “It was about to be over and then unfortunately he had been detained.”

“Our last court date, he requested for it to be in person. I didn’t want it to be in person because I kind of knew the climate,” Williams explained. “And unfortunately, he walked into it. But I think he’ll figure it out. I wish him well. I pray for him and his family and maybe they can figure it out.”

Simon is currently being detained by ICE in Atlanta and has been there since February.

According to court records obtained by Atlanta’s WSB-TV 2, Guobadia came to the United States in 1982 and has had immigration issues since. Some of the reasons include overstaying his visa twice, bank and credit card fraud, and being granted a permanent residency under an undisclosed identity after being deported. For these reasons the entrepreneur’s attempts at becoming a naturalized citizen have been denied.

While chatting on the show, Williams shared that she and Simon used to double date often with Shamea Morton and her husband Gerald Mwangi. Cohen then asked Porsha whether her Mwangi shared any red flags about Guobadia, to which she replied that he did.

Cohen then asked whether Williams was blinded by love despite being warned.

“You know, it’s something, when you been through so much with men lying to you or mistreating you and you meet someone who looks you in the eye and they say what they’re going to do and they do what they say they’re going to do you begin to trust them beyond whatever,” Williams responded. “And love wins, and sometimes love fails, and in this case, that’s what happened.”

The former couple got married in November 2022 but got engaged in May 2021 after just one month of dating. All seemed to be well in paradise with the doting couple,s o fans were surprised when Porsha filed for divorce in February 2024, shortly after celebrating 15 months of marriage. The TV star claims she filed abruptly to protect assets and says she decided to end their union because Simon wasn’t who he said he was and hadn’t fully disclosed his immigration issues and past.

“It was the betrayal of what I thought we had, yeah,” she explained when speaking with Cohen. “I really thought we were the best communicators with each other and, unfortunately, I didn’t realize that he had love bombed me and was taking it back, so our relationship had kind of swapped over. And I just realized I needed more, and I think women should be able to stand up and say, ‘I need more. More truth, more this, more that, and a whole lot of other things.'”