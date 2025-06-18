Porsha Williams Says She Paid Simon Guobadia's Child Support While He Was Detained By ICE

Getty

Porsha Williams may have filed to divorce Simon Guobadia last year, but she was still willing to financially support him while he was detained by ICE. In recently released court audio, Williams recounted paying the entrepreneur’s child support bills in addition to other household expenses.

“Yes, I paid his child support for his two sons. I also paid maintenance for the house— outside of utilities,” said Williams.

When the judge asked the Real Housewives of Atlanta star why extended that help to her ex, she explained that she wanted to help since Guobadia was detained.

“I really got concerned, being that Simon was still detained […] I’m still married to him at the end of the day, and I just really felt it was unfortunate that they weren’t getting any help. The mother had reached out to my assistant and said she was concerned. When I spoke to her, she made me aware that it had not been paid, I paid [his child support].”

Guobadia was detained by ICE and held at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia in February. The 61-year-old was released and deported back to his home country, Nigeria in June.

The former couple recently finalized their divorce after Simon was released and had their final hearing virtually via Zoom.

Williams filed for divorce just over a year after they tied the knot and attributed her filing to learning about his refusal to be forthcoming about his immigration status and criminal history. The RHOA star allegedly learned about them online with the rest of the internet.

The actress may not have to worry too much about getting reimbursed for the child support and home maintenance payments since she won big in the divorce. Williams was awarded $40,000 a month in alimony for 15 months and will have her legal fees paid. It doesn’t end there–Porsha also gets to keep the Rolls-Royce her ex-husband gifted her and has until 2027 to decide whether she wants to keep living in the $7,000,000 pre-marital home they shared during their marriage.

Simon and Porsha never had any children together but had a big blended family while they were together. While the TV personality brought one child to the relationship–her daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley, Simon brought five children from previous relationships to the marriage.