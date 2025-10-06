Post-Divorce, Porsha Williams Says She's Dating A New Man — And Woman

John Nacion/Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

When you’re doing something repeatedly and getting the same result, it may be time to try something different. After getting divorced for a second time, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has decided to explore romance with a woman. That said, though, she’s not giving up on men.

The 44-year-old mentioned this romantic development while speaking at this year’s CultureCon event in New York City on Sunday (Oct. 5).

“So the people I am talking to now, it’s just two. I’ve narrowed it down to two. He is nice,” the reality TV star told attendees, before adding, “And she is nice.”

The audience responded with a resounding “Whoa,” to Williams’ announcement, with one attendee even shouting, “You’re bold!”

The actress also took time out to shade her exes, by explaining she wanted to ensure the people she is currently dating were “normal.”

“I really wanted to make sure these were normal people,” she said after laughing. “And what I talked about with my therapist the other day was, I’m having a hard time opening up because they’re not narcissists.”

She continued, “And guess what narcissists do? They love bomb you. They do everything to look perfect. They mirror you.” Williams’s relationship with ex-husband Simon Guobadia moved pretty quickly, with the two getting engaged just after a month of dating in 2021. They eventually did two elaborate weddings in November 2022, but she filed for divorce in February 2024 after less than two years of marriage.

Williams explained that the man and the woman she’s now dating both “challenge” her by “asking questions” and not letting her “walk all over them.”

“They aren’t just doing whatever they need to do to get into the relationship. And so I’m not feeling safe enough to open up yet. So what I have to do is realize, if you want something different, you also have to be different. I have to soften up a bit,” she admitted. “I have to not expect a whole lot of elaborate things. I have to expect someone to call me out from time to time.”

The RHOA peach holder dating a woman may come as a surprise to some, but it tracks with comments she made during an interview with PEOPLE in June. During the interview, the mom of one said her breakup was so bad that she didn’t feel like she liked anybody.

“I was sitting here [asking], ‘Do I like women enough? Can I get with a woman? Who can come and fill this void? Like, somebody?’ I have got to be able to sit with someone and feel a part of what I felt with him. But I don’t yet,” she said at the time.

Taking things slow is a common way to vet dating prospects to avoid horror stories in the future. The public has seen a few of Williams’s relationships publicly unravel over the years, but the reality TV star is still optimistic about love. Hopefully, she finds what she’s looking for and gets her version of happily ever after eventually.