Porsha Williams Responds To Those Pregnancy Rumors With A Skintight Jumpsuit

Porsha Williams is setting the record straight again.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star seemingly responded to rumors that she is expecting a child with new fiancé Simon Guobadia by sharing an image of herself in the gym in a skintight red jumpsuit in the gym, looking very far from being with child. She captioned the Instagram images of herself on a step with “Back at it” and “Loading,” giving the impression that she was working on her summer body just like everyone else. And while that wasn’t a direct message to refute the pregnancy rumors, in the collection of gym photos shared, she threw in a quote from Tony A. Gaskins, Jr. that read, “If you don’t understand it fully, don’t speak on it. Too many people have full opinions with half the facts.”

One could question how recent this image is, considering she’s been wearing a short haircut lately as opposed to her beloved long wigs. Nevertheless, she’s conveying that she’s not pregnant, and until it’s proven otherwise, that’s the story.

The message comes as reports swirled that Williams is three months pregnant and that she has a Bravo spinoff coming about her life that could include that information, and her newest whirlwind love story. As previously shared, Williams announced her engagement to Guobadia last week after posting photos with an engagement ring and posing especially close to the estranged husband of her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Falynn Guobadia.

“Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love,” she wrote on Instagram. “I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

She stated that the Guobadias called it quits after he filed for divorce in January, and that she had nothing to do with their breakup. Falynn responded to the engagement news by saying she was busy trying to heal from her divorce.

“I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support,” she said in a statement. “At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you.”