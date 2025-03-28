Porsha Williams And Dennis McKinley Come Together For Their Daughter's Birthday

Porsha Williams/Instagram

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley are now parents to a six-year-old. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and entrepreneur came together to celebrate their daughter Pilar Jhena’s birthday with a Barbie extravaganza.

“My Barbie Girls Birthday Extravaganza 💕💞 Pilar’s 6th Birthday 🎉” Williams wrote in a caption on Instagram. The caption was under a carousel of snaps from the pink-themed birthday celebration fit for a princess.

Pilar’s birthday took place at the reality TV star’s Georgia home–some of the activities keeping the kids busy included an arts and crafts station in addition to a Malibu hair salon where the kids could do a Barbie doll’s hair.

McKinley commented on Porsha’s post, praising her for putting the extravaganza together for their little one.

“EPIC! Great job mommy,” Dennis McKinley wrote. Porsha was on theme for the party and wore a fuchsia pink gown covered with sequins that complimented her baby girl’s dress. A birthday party isn’t complete without an outfit change, so the mother-daughter duo later changed into comfortable pink sweatsets.

Some celebrity kids in attendance at the party included Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Ming Lee’s little ones.

In a separate post, the former Dish Nation Host penned a loving message to Pilar for her birthday.

“Happy 6th Birthday to my BLESSING PILAR JHENA’ (PJ DAY) !! Mommy loves you soooooooo much. I’m so proud of you and how sweet, kind, and humble you are. I love your heart and your charisma, which I believe you inherited from your daddy and me. Here’s to a long life of happiness and everlasting joy! That’s my prayer for you!! #PJ Pooh Bear.”

The proud dad also dedicated an Instagram post to his daughter, writing,

“Today PJ is 6. We outside today fasho! HAPPY BIRTHDAY! 3/22/19.”

Porsha and Dennis gave birth to Pilar in March of 2019, and at the time, she was still engaged to the entrepreneur. However, they split up that same year due to infidelity on McKinley’s part.