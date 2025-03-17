These Are The Cosmetic Surgeries People Are Getting With Their Tax Refund

Getty Images

When you look in the mirror, what do you see? Are you happy with what you’ve achieved and maintained, or are there aspects of your body you’d like to change? Maybe you’re dreaming of a fuller, shapelier figure, or perhaps you’re looking to shed some extra fat to reveal the body you’ve always imagined. You’re certainly not alone in this.

In today’s world of social media, cosmetic surgery has shifted from a taboo subject to something more accepted and even normalized. Christopher Costa, MD, a board-certified plastic surgeon, points out that there has been a rise in transparency regarding various procedures in the past decade. This openness has made many feel more comfortable exploring cosmetic enhancements as a means of achieving their personal aesthetic goals.

“If you think back to 10 years ago, cosmetic surgery was something that people didn’t talk about. If people did get a procedure done, they would lie about it or just be very hush-hush,” Costa tells ESSENCE. “The education around different procedures is more accessible to normal people and not just certain groups. Education has also helped people know there are safe ways to get cosmetic surgeries with very, very good outcomes.”

Courtesy of Christopher Costa, MD

He added, “I think one thing that my industry has gone a complete 180 on is embracing social media. The way we communicate with people and potential patients has changed and we figured out how to harness it. I have happy patients when they are very well educated before going into their surgery about realistic expectations and all the potential risks and benefits. Social media has been an integral part of that. Sometimes when you see outrageous results from a surgery, it is because patients put pressure on the doctor to make extreme changes. So, the upside to having more educated patients is that the surgeon and patient work together more harmoniously to achieve a more natural and aesthetically pleasing look.”

Knowing that cosmetic surgery is a true investment, people are taking advantage of certain seasons to get the ball rolling. Tax season, with people filing between January and April, has turned into a time when people use tax refund checks to cover the costs of some popular procedures.

According to recent trends, Costa has observed that certain cosmetic procedures are becoming more popular among patients, particularly as summer approaches. With the season bringing an increase in social events, parties, and vacation travel, many are seeking procedures that help them feel confident and attractive. The Las Vegas-based plastic surgeon shared insights into the most requested surgeries this time of year and what individuals can expect if they choose to undergo them.

*Disclaimer: for each procedure, the price range can vary based on the city/state you reside in and the services provided by the surgeon*

Liposuction ($3,000 – $20,000)

Liposuction, or lipoplasty, is a cosmetic surgery where excess fat is removed from a certain area of the body using a thin tube called a cannula. While this is not an alternative to weight loss or exercise, this procedure is an option when diet and exercise are not showing the desired results. Costa discusses with patients that it is important to know that the results will take time to see with a procedure like liposuction.

“I usually tell my patients to take a week off for healing purposes. I also want you to be able to get a few of those lymphatic drainage massages to help with your contour and get some of that swelling down. You need to focus on your healing and nutrition more so than going to work, getting stressed out, and running around,” he says. “For final results, it’s going to take about three months to start seeing them. So the springtime is a good season. Winter and spring are generally when summer bodies are built. So, initially, after surgery, you are going to look a little lumpy. That’s why it’s very important to give it time before you start attending big events or activities.”

Rhinoplasty ($4,000 – $15,000)

Rhinoplasty, commonly known as a “nose job,” is a procedure that reshapes, resizes, or improves the symmetry of the nose for either aesthetic or functional reasons. Since it targets a smaller area of the body, Costa assures patients that discomfort is minimal after the first week of recovery. While swelling and stuffiness may persist, most patients can resume their normal activities relatively quickly.

“About 80% of your swelling will come down in the first three months. They’re going to see the new shape of the nose and everything’s going to look great. The last 20% of your swelling though, can take about a year,” he reveals. “It’s probably true with the body, too, that it can take a full year for all of the swelling to go down, but the body is so much bigger that you possibly just don’t really notice it. I’ve seen patients look very different at six months than they look at the one-year mark.”

Brazilian Butt Lift ($6,000 – $18,000)

The Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) has been a prominent topic in mainstream media for over two decades. The growing desire for a bigger backside has sparked ongoing debates about the safety and proper post-op care associated with the procedure. However, when performed correctly by a skilled, licensed professional, a BBL can yield outstanding results. While some surgical results may appear “unnatural,” Costa emphasizes that achieving a natural, proportionate look has always been the primary goal for plastic surgeons.

“I think us as plastic surgeons are kind of ripping our hair out about this because, for those of us who have been performing subtle, natural-looking surgery all along, we’re like, ‘Hello, we’ve been doing this,’” he says. “But there’s a fluffing phase at the beginning of any procedure where the swelling goes down and the butt is more soft and takes its full shape. So everyone thinks more is better. But when we advocate for the subtle look, we reassure patients that they will still look beautiful, and sexy, and people won’t even know they have had something done.”

Similar to liposuction, the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) involves harvesting fat from areas such as the stomach, thighs, or hips and transferring it to the buttocks. This differs from traditional butt augmentation, which involves silicone implants placed directly into the buttocks. Butt implants carry different risks and require specific post-op care. In contrast, a BBL offers the advantage of a natural-looking silhouette by using your own body fat for a more seamless and balanced appearance.

Breast Augmentation ($5,000 – $15,000)

According to Costa, for a breast augmentation, there are two options you can choose from depending on the type of results you want to see.

“If the patient’s goals are to enhance their breasts by volume and shape, that’s usually when we’re talking about implants. It takes the prosthetic implant device to be able to get that shape and structure to the breast as opposed to the non-implant option. Fat transfer to the breast can get you some of that, but ultimately, fat is like ‘spreading jelly on toast.’ So, it doesn’t have a lot of structure or form to it. Therefore, it doesn’t create that nice upper pull cleavage unless you overstuff it,” he says. “I find that fat transfers are for somebody who, after having children, has lost some of the volume that they previously had and now has some deflation. So they’re looking to regain some of that fullness. But, if you are very flat-chested, have tight skin, and want to go from an A cup to a C cup, fat transfer will usually not work.”

Demand for this procedure is often increased during tax season, as the cost tends to be slightly lower. The procedure itself is relatively quick, and some of the expenses can vary depending on your location in the country. Whatever option you choose, there are ways to find a price that works for your budget.

Facelifts and Skin-Tightening Technology

Outside of the current trends, Costa predicts that there will be more to consider in recent years as standards for beauty continue to change and technological advancements evolve.

For facelifts, you’re probably used to hearing about this procedure being done on women of a certain age. But, on the contrary, Costa believes this cosmetic surgery will rise in the upcoming years and be requested by more younger women.

“I think we’re entering an age of the younger facelift. The perception that a facelift is just for somebody older has gone by the wayside. People are realizing you don’t have to be super old and ‘saggy’ to get a procedure that can make a great difference and make you look good. The more public awareness to what these procedures are and how subtle they can look is making huge changes,” Costa explains.

“Another thing to think about as tech becomes more and more a part of our daily lives is more technologies being applied to our surgical practices,” Costa says. “For example, in the last five years, we’ve come a long way with skin-tightening technology. I think we’re going to keep seeing new modalities of skin tightening coming out where you don’t have to have a big scar or something like that. We’ve been slowly making them better and figuring out how to integrate them into our patient care. Even in my own practice now, I would say I’m doing less tummy tucks and more liposuction with skin tightening because people are choosing not to opt into a procedure to avoid the big scar. So, this is a part of the solution.”

As trends evolve and technologies advance, the options for achieving a desired look continue to expand. Whether you’re considering liposuction, rhinoplasty, a Brazilian Butt Lift, or a breast augmentation as the funds to cover it become available, the most important factor is to choose a qualified, trusted professional who can guide you through the process safely and effectively. With the right education, realistic expectations, and proper aftercare, patients can achieve natural, beautiful results that enhance both their appearance and confidence.