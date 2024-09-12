How To Not Let The Caustic Nature of the Political Climate Burn You Out

Getty

Coming off the heels of a riveting first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, anyone might feel emboldened to keep up with the trill of politics, but some of us may be more burnt out than we think. If you didn’t know, political burnout is a legitimate concern, especially during this pivotal election, and the race between Harris and Trump is expected to be tight.

You aren’t alone if you’re feeling burnout and anxious about the upcoming presidential election. A recent poll by Pew Research found that about two-thirds of Americans feel exhausted when thinking about politics. The survey also highlighted how people feel about politics a year or so before the presidential election; nearly two-thirds of Americans, 65%, say they always or often feel exhausted when thinking about politics, and 55% feel angry. Additionally, 10% say they always or often feel hopeful about politics, and fewer than 4% are excited.

The writing is on the wall; we are stressed out! This is to be expected, as the last four years haven’t been easy for our emotional well-being and mental health. We’ve had to navigate COVID-19, deaths and illnesses related to the pandemic, natural disasters, inflation, and nearing economic crisis or oncoming recession. Also, the issues we’re facing now as Americans seem more dire and loaded with divisiveness. The Pew Research survey asked participants to sum up their feelings about politics in several words or phrases, and the following came to mind: divisive and corrupt. The past few years have caused many of us to distrust our government system (January 6th, anyone?)

But now, with a new election looming and splices of hope shown, Americans are starting to become actively engaged, despite how burnout they are of politics. If you need to stay abreast of what’s happening politically but would like to safeguard your mental health, here’s how to place healthy boundaries while consuming presidential content.

Have a limit: You should know how much political content you consume. If you watched the commentary the night before the debates, then perhaps you should take some time to rest before consuming anything else, politics-wise, for the next few days. Watching too much political content can be overwhelming, stressful, and depressing.

Know what you can and can’t control: Understand that we aren’t in the White House. While we can’t make the laws, we do have the power to get out and vote to make our voices heard. Try not to feel bad for being unable to change certain political decisions and outcomes and instead turn that despair into action by engaging with your surrounding communities.

Stay in tune with your body: If you watch or listen to political content and feel anxious or stressed, take that queue to turn off immediately.

Try to have a positive outlook: Despite who wins this presidential election, your voice and vote matter somewhere, and we can always be a vessel of change, even on a micro-level.

Take self-care to the next level: Stressful times call for decadent measures. Ensure you’re treating yourself to something you enjoy, whether a glass of wine, spa day, or hanging out with your friends. Caring for your mind, body, and spirit is paramount during these unprecedented times.