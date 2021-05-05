Planners and Journals Under $25 That Help You Feel On Top Of Your Game

The old adage is true: if you don’t plan, you plan to fail. Writing down your thoughts, dreams, and goals is key to establishing a better tomorrow that’s filled with optimism, motivation, and joyful days.

But having a system in place is easier said than done. Life comes as you quickly and finding time to stay on task isn’t an easy feat. And even if you have the time, how can you stay motivated to stay the course? We found that having a pretty journal or planner on hand is a step in the right direction.

That’s why we rounded up the prettiest planners and journals that help create a vision for your life, and help define and break down your short and long-term goals. Some are super chic and others are classic. And even if you don’t plan to use them right away (no judgment here!) use them as stylish statement pieces for your vanity.

