Planners and Journals Under $25 That Help You Feel On Top Of Your Game

The old adage is true: if you don’t plan, you plan to fail. Writing down your thoughts, dreams, and goals is key to establishing a better tomorrow that’s filled with optimism, motivation, and joyful days.
But having a system in place is easier said than done. Life comes as you quickly and finding time to stay on task isn’t an easy feat. And even if you have the time, how can you stay motivated to stay the course? We found that having a pretty journal or planner on hand is a step in the right direction.
That’s why we rounded up the prettiest planners and journals that help create a vision for your life, and help define and break down your short and long-term goals. Some are super chic and others are classic. And even if you don’t plan to use them right away (no judgment here!) use them as stylish statement pieces for your vanity.
01
Addie Rawr The Tales Inspirational Journal
Inspired by Jazmine Sullivan’s project Heaux Tales, this journal is sure to keep you stylishly on track with positive thoughts.
02
Aya Paper Co. Intention Journal
Choose between lined or unlined pages to keep track of your goals, plans and intentions.
03
Panda Planner Classic Daily Planner
Do you feel overwhelmed with dates? Try this non-dated planner to keep you on task with your projects without feeling attached to hard dates. And, more importantly, you can start using it at any time of the year without wasting precious sheets.
04
Moleskine 2021 Weekly Planner
Never miss a due date again with this classic red Moleskine weekly planner. It’s also only 5 x 8.25 inches so it fits perfectly in your bag.
05
Copper and Brass Paper Spiral Journal
This 50 sheet journal features black women in the most beautiful way possible. Use it to set goals, or write down your weekly reflections.
06
Clever Fox Planner
Incorporating important goals into your monthly, weekly, and daily agenda has never been easier thanks to the detailed step-by-step user guide that comes with this planner. You’ll also love the 150 colorful stickers and that it’s housed in a gift box keepsake.
