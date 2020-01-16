These Black Girl Magic Stickers Will Give Your Planner Life
Photo Credit: Eeni
By Danielle Pointdujour ·

Congratulations, you’ve made a commitment to keeping your life organized by getting yourself a planner. From work projects and side hustles to special occasions and self-care time, your planner helps you to stay on top of everything that’s important to you. But let’s face it after a few weeks looking at those plain white pages can become boring and stale. You need a little something to make your daily schedule pop, and we’ve got just the thing.

Stickers may sound like kids’ games, but these days they are far from it. More and more adults are using vibrant sticker sets to help add a bit of fun to their normal routine. But why buy regular old stickers to help keep your planner organized?

We’ve searched high and low and found a few sticker sets from Black woman-owned businesses that are pure #BlackGirlMagic. Featuring Black women of all shades doing everything from being bosses to traveling the world in style, these stickers are perfect for giving your planner life. Trust us, you’ll want to buy them all, we did!

01
Nubian Rock Chick
U.K. based illustrator Cassie Manning's unique watercolor based planner stickers capture the everyday essence of Black women with class and sass. Her sticker girls will become friends in your head as you go about planning your day.
Photo Credit: Nubian Rock Chick
available at Nubian Rock Chick $3 Shop Now
02
Eeni
These planner stickers are the ultimate in #BlackGirlMagic. From her fab wardrobe and positive vibes to her glamorous trips across the globe, sticker designer and illustrator Rachel makes sure Eeni has your planner living it up in style.
Photo Credit: EENI
available at Eeni $10 Shop Now
03
Capital Chic Designs
One of the best ways to customize your planner is to have custom stickers. Maryland based illustrator Lameka of Capital Chic Designs not only creates fun sticker sets, but she can create a personalized one in your image so that you can give yourself the motivation to succeed every day.
Photo Credit: Capital Chic Designs
available at Capital Chic Designs $6 Shop Now
