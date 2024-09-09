Thinking About Traveling To Bali? Check Out This Destination Dupe In Panama Instead

La Coralina Island House

Known for its many natural wonders, I’ve always wanted to visit Bali. The Indonesian province’s stunning beaches, lush forests, and various wellness treatments have made it a popular vacation destination for those wanting to unplug. The only problem is the time it takes to get there to experience it all. Because I live in Florida, a trip to Bali would mean at least 24 hours of flying (and some serious jet lag). That’s why I was excited to check out a destination dupe: La Coralina Island House, a Balinese-style hotel closer to home in Bocas Del Toro, Panama.

I enjoyed a Bali-inspired wellness vacation that included sound baths, daily yoga, and outdoor massages during my stay. Between sessions, I explored Bocas Del Toro by bike, indulged in artfully plated seafood dishes, and booked a boat tour to the remote Cayos Zapatillas islands. The best part? I was just a few hours from home.

If you’re looking for a taste of Bali without having to endure the lengthy travel time, here’s how to enjoy a destination dupe like Panama.

How to Get to Bocas Del Toro

Bocas Del Toro is a chain of islands off the Caribbean coast of Panama, just south of Costa Rica. Most travelers from the U.S. stop in Panama City for a night or two before taking a short flight to Isla Colon, which is home to a small airport and most of the area’s hotels and restaurants.

Sofitel Legend Casco Viejo

I took a quick three-hour flight from Miami on Copa Airlines, and once I landed in Panama City, I checked into Sofitel Legend Casco Viejo. The newly updated hotel has sleek rooms that look out over the Pacific Ocean and downtown Panama City.

The hotel also has a rooftop bar where you can sip cocktails and watch salsa dancers and a hidden speakeasy, where half the fun is figuring out how to get in (hint: ask the front for the secret password).

I only stayed a night in Panama City, but if you have a few more days, consider booking a walking tour around Casco Viejo (or the old town) or stopping by one of the city’s best restaurants, like Santa Rita, La Pulperia, and Fondo La Que Hay.

What to Expect in Bocas Del Toro

For years, Isla Colon and the surrounding Boca Del Toro islands have attracted backpackers and travelers looking for an “off the beaten path” experience. Isla Colon is a laid-back, no-frills beach town that reminded me of Tulum 10 years ago; many of the roads are unpaved, and the waterfront is lined with dive bars and tiki hut diners.

The warm waters surrounding Bocas Del Toro have white, golden brown, and black sand beaches, and the huge waves have made it a haven for surfing. I often spent my mornings watching the local surfers take on the waves before starting my day.

What Makes La Coralina Island House So Unique

La Coralina Island House stands out because of its unique Balinese architecture and wellness offerings. The owner, Gustavo Villamor, a Bali enthusiast, fell in love with Bocas Del Toro and built the secluded property, shipping artwork, hand-carved furniture and doors, and stone statues directly from the province, creating a one-of-a-kind experience.

Tucked away at the end of a bumpy dirt road on Isla Colon, the property includes eight villas and 23 guestrooms. I stayed in a two-story, one-bedroom villa with a plunge pool and deck overlooking the property and beachfront.

The villa had beautiful, polished wood floors and a four-poster bed that faced the floor-to-ceiling balcony windows. The hotel is ideal for those searching for a serene escape, and there were no televisions or nightly entertainment, which allowed me to spend my evenings reading and journaling.

The spa treatments are a true reflection of Balinese wellness practices. I tried sound baths, cupping treatments, and a four-hand massage that left me feeling like jelly. I also took advantage of the acupuncture sessions and morning yoga classes and enjoyed some of the best sleep I’ve had in months.

The resort’s food was a combination of mostly Central American fare with a few Asian flavors. Tuna tataki bowls were offered alongside dishes like grouper ceviche, braised lamb tortellini, and sous-vide lobster, and my go-to snack was the veal empanadas.

Another plus is the hotel’s strategic location near downtown Isla Colon. I spent a day leisurely biking through the backroads and another day exploring Cayo Zapatillas, two uninhabited white sand islands surrounded by coral reefs. In addition to the local tours I booked through the hotel, the property offers a wide range of activities, such as cooking classes, surf lessons, astrology workshops, and wellness retreats throughout the year.

La Coralina Island House offers the advantage of shorter flights, and the hotel is also reasonably priced, with rates starting at under $250 a night. While nothing beats experiencing Bali firsthand, staying at La Coralina Island House allows you to bypass the jetlag and enjoy a Balinese vacation that’s a bit closer to home.