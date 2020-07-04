The Build Your Legacy Contest Winners Have Been Announced!

Pine-Sol and ESSENCE launched the Build Your Legacy Contest on March 1st and had over six hundred entrants sharing their stories.

While we set out to award $100,000 to one Black woman entrepreneur initially, to address the demand, we decided to double our commitment and give a total of $250,000.

Now, our Grand Prize winner will receive $150,000, and our two remaining semi-finalists will also receive $15,000 each. Finally, we are awarding seven additional entrants $10,000 each for their business.

Pine-Sol and ESSENCE are proud of our commitment to empowering Black female entrepreneurs.

Please meet our winners!