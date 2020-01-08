Make Founders’ Day Special For The Sigma Man In Your Life With These Gifts

Letters Greek Apparel

The dignified and forever cool, calm, collected brothers of Phi Beta Sigma, Fraternity Inc. will celebrate their Founders’ Day tomorrow, January, 9th.

Established 106 years ago on Howard University’s campus by three honorable men, A. Langston Taylor, Leonard F. Morse, and Charles I. Brown, the fraternity has grown into a global collective of leaders.

If you know and love a Sigma man, give them a little token of appreciation this founder’s day with these thoughtful gifts!

