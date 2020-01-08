Make Founders’ Day Special For The Sigma Man In Your Life With These Gifts

The dignified and forever cool, calm, collected brothers of Phi Beta Sigma, Fraternity Inc. will celebrate their Founders’ Day tomorrow, January, 9th.
Established 106 years ago on Howard University’s campus by three honorable men, A. Langston Taylor, Leonard F. Morse, and Charles I. Brown, the fraternity has grown into a global collective of leaders.
If you know and love a Sigma man, give them a little token of appreciation this founder’s day with these thoughtful gifts!
Shop below!
01
Phi Beta Sigma Engraved Keepsake Box
How special is this keepsake box made especially for your Sigma man?
02
Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Cuff Links
Go ahead and get dapper with these chic Phi Beta Sigma cuff links!
03
Phi Beta Sigma Messenger Briefcase
Head to work while repping your frat with this ultra-cool messenger bag.
04
Phi Beta Sigma Metro Duffel Bag
Whether it's time to hit the road or the gym, this duffle bag will do the trick.
05
Phi Beta Sigma Tungsten Ring
We're so here for the level of sophistication and class this Sigma ring brings to the table.
06
Phi Beta Sigma 1914 Tee
Let them know the year it all started with this dope tee.
07
New Classic Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Color Face Watch
Let them know what time it is with this dapper watch.
08
Phi Beta Sigma Keychain
We're sure being a Sigma man has opened plenty of doors for him so this dope keychain will serve as a reminder.
09
Phi Beta Sigma Football Jersey Tee
Whether he's headed out to hand with his line brothers or simply out and about, this sporty shirt will stand out.
10
Phi Beta Sigma Denim Distress Hat
Cap off your gift-giving spree with this super cool Phi Beta Sigma denim hat.