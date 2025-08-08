Phaedra Parks Takes Her Sons On An Unforgettable Cultural Adventure To Hong Kong

Phaedra Parks/Instagram

Phaedra Parks gets the mom of the year award for her recent decision to take her two young sons, Ayden and Dylan to Hong Kong for an epic summer adventure.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, recently posted on Instagram about their first-class international trip to China. “Raising royalty and running the world, one first class stop at a time. From #HongKong with love ♥️ #boymom #TianTanbuddha,” she captioned the post. There are several pictures of Parks and her boys in front of a traditional temple, and another image of Dylan and Ayden together showcasing their personal style and specifically Dylan’s bleach blonde hair.

Parkers and her children aren’t strangers to traveling internationally. Last year, they journeyed to Japan to celebrate Dylan’s 11th birthday, demonstrating how much the trio enjoys spending time together by traveling to new and exciting destinations that broaden their worldview.

We were first introduced to Parks’ children during her first season of RHOA in 2010, when she was pregnant with her son, Ayden. She gave birth to him on May 26, 2010, which was featured during the eighth episode of Season 3. As a new cast member, she gave the audience a real glimpse into her life as a first-time mom and businesswoman. Given that her boys grew up on television, Parks told The Daily Dish in November 2016 that their unique personalities were developing and shining on the show, describing Dylan as “all brawn” and Ayden as “all brain.” Despite their young ages of 3 and 6 at the time, the reality star admitted her sons have a close relationship.

“They are the best of friends,” Phaedra said. “They love a good, playful banter. Sometimes it gets a little aggressive.”

We’re looking forward to seeing more international travel from Parks and her crew.