Here’s What You Should Include In Your Diet To Manage PCOS

September is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Awareness Month, which was created to spread awareness of the medical condition affecting many Black women.

Polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, is an endocrine (hormonal) condition that can cause multiple ovarian cysts, abnormal hair growth, inflammation, and other symptoms. Women who experience PCOS are likely to have obesity, systemic inflammation, metabolic syndrome, insulin resistance, or a combination of these chronic conditions. All of these conditions raise the risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other illnesses.

Some symptoms of PCOS include:

Menstrual cycle problems, such as irregular periods or no periods

Fatigue

Mood changes or depression

Pelvic pain

Ovarian cysts

Acne

Excess hair

Obesity

This is why managing your diet is essential if you suffer from PCOS. Here are foods you should incorporate into your diet.

Protein-rich foods: Add lean proteins like fish, beans, nuts, and legumes. You can also include low-fat dairy products and tofu.

Fiber-rich foods: Whole grains like brown rice, barley, and quinoa, as well as berries, apples, and beans.

Non-starchy vegetables: Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and lettuce, as well as broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, peppers, snow peas, and celery.

Healthy fats: Olive oil, nuts, seeds, and fatty fish like salmon.

Fruits: Try including colorful fruits and vegetables, including citrus fruits and berries.

Foods to avoid if you have PCOS:

People with PCOS should avoid these foods that can ramp up inflammation. Try to avoid the following.