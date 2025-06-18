Paula Patton Says Alcohol Addiction Created ‘Chaos’ In her Life

Getty

Paula Patton is seven years deep in her sobriety journey and is determined to keep forging ahead. The actress visited the Big Tigger morning Show to discuss her new movie Finding Faith and touch on her sobriety journey.

One of the co-hosts, Darian “Big Tigger” Morgan, asked what Patton’s rock bottom moment was during the interview.

“I don’t think it was a rock bottom, I think it was more of an epiphany,” Patton said. “There had been a lot of chaos. I don’t think I knew how chaotic my life had been until I stopped.”

The actress explained that she had a quiet moment at home that ended up being the turning point for her.

“…Something came over me, I’ll never forget it. I was just looking out at my backyard and I was gonna leave on this job, and I thought, ‘I can’t live like this anymore,’” she explained, adding that she’s not sure if it was divine intervention or not.

“I think if I had gone on that job and left, I don’t know what my life would be today….It was just going on a fast-paced ride down… and I just knew I had to stop,” The Perfect Match actress said.

The producer also had an interview with Rolling Out where she discussed the parallels between her character’s struggles and her own.

“I didn’t go through exactly what Faith did,” she explained, “but I’ve known pain. I’ve numbed it with alcohol. And when I stopped drinking seven years ago, I began a whole new walk. I had to strip away everything — the career, the friends, the ego — and truly understand my worth outside of all that.”

Finding Faith, an original film about loss, hope, and healing, was released in theaters on June 16.