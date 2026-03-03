Home Style: Tracee Ellis Ross And Design Within Reach Create An Ultra-Chic Creative Haven For PATTERN Beauty

Photographer_Frank Frances, Agency_Art Department, Digital Tech_Olivia Demetros, Art Director_Satoe Onizuka

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Tracee Ellis Ross knows quite a bit about being a boss. The brains and beauty behind the popular line PATTERN Beauty understands that one of the necessities of holding that title is having a space that embodies that energy. A creative sanctuary that allows her and her team to feel most inspired. With help from DWR, otherwise known as Design Within Reach, she now has that.

Ross partnered with DWR, as a longtime fan of their decor, to work on her West Hollywood office, which serves as the creative quarters for PATTERN Beauty, as well as her production company, Joy Mill Entertainment. DWR’s Design Concierge team collaborated with the star, who had distinct desires for the space, to mix contemporary pieces with classic finds.

Photographer_Frank Frances, Agency_Art Department, Digital Tech_Olivia Demetros, Art Director_Satoe Onizuka

“Over time, PATTERN Beauty has grown into a platform for self-expression, creativity, and community, and moving into our first office was an incredible and meaningful milestone,” Ross says. “It’s a physical embodiment of our brand’s values—warmth, individuality, and creativity.”

Inspired by PATTERN Beauty’s product color scheme, DWR leaned into warm hues, pairing Ochre, Caramel, Toffee, Mustard, Sand, and Tobacco shades with navy accents. They also tapped into Carrara marble and walnut. In addition, they leaned into making the creative hub feel more like a cozy residential space than simply business as usual. So there aren’t just desks and the usual characteristics of an office. Instead, the place is zoned for the many types of work her teams do: collaboration quarters, areas to help you focus, and rooms for restorative moments.

Photographer_Frank Frances, Agency_Art Department, Digital Tech_Olivia Demetros, Art Director_Satoe Onizuka

The furniture chosen and the layout play into this. For instance, the open kitchen is in the center of the office. Filled with organic wood cabinetry and a beautiful island from Reform Kitchens, cool Black Rey Stools from HAY, and tables, accompanied by soft lighting from Louis Poulsen, the kitchen is where people can come together, just as they do at home. The lounge has a gorgeous Ellison Studios Yoko Coffee Table, HAY Quilton Sofas and Chisel Lounge Chairs, and a vast Borderline Wool Moroccan Rug from Beni Rugs.

Every corner of her creative space reflects how she expresses herself and what she truly wants to see in it. As a style icon known for playing with color, textures, and shapes in her garments, it makes sense that it would translate to this workplace.

Photographer_Frank Frances, Agency_Art Department, Digital Tech_Olivia Demetros, Art Director_Satoe Onizuka

“I love mixing textures, eras, and influences to create comfortable, layered environments,” says Ross. “The mix of midcentury icons, post-modern statements, and global designs reflect PATTERN’s inclusive spirit. DWR gave me access to pieces that are timeless, expressive, and exclusive. It’s the only place you can find this kind of curated modern mix.”

Collections that are attributed to this blend include the DWR Collection, Beni Rugs, Ellison Studios, HAY, Herman Miller, Knoll, Flos, USM, and Louis Poulsen. And distinct personal touches include each room being named after a different hair texture, artwork straight from creative campaigns for PATTERN Beauty, a fun photo studio, a Zen room, gentle lighting, including pendants from Louis Poulsen and floor lamps by Gubi.

Photographer_Frank Frances, Agency_Art Department, Digital Tech_Olivia Demetros, Art Director_Satoe Onizuka

What you have when you enter is a space that glows just as much as its leader, filled with stunning furniture, soft touches, and plenty of warmth.

“It’s a space where my team can feel supported, inspired, and at home,” Ross notes. “And as Joy Mill Entertainment grew, we needed a space that could keep up with our energy and vision.”

This design certainly allows for that—and much more.