Megachurch Pastor John Gray ‘In Need Of A Miracle’ As He Battles With Dangerous Saddle Pulmonary Embolism

Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Pastor John Gray of Relentless Church in Greenville, South Carolina has been hospitalized.

Last Thursday (July 7), his wife, Aventer Gray, shared in an Instagram post that the minister was in the critical care unit, a place where those with unstable heart conditions are often placed, due to a saddle pulmonary embolism. She sought out prayers.

“My family and I stand in need of a miracle,” Aventer told her community in the post. “Please keep my husband @realjohngray in your prayers.”

She continued her caption by detailing how in the week’s leading up to his hospitalization, John, 49, was “feeling a little different” than his normal self and chose to check into the ER last Thursday to be seen by doctors. They later discovered the dangerous blood clots in his lungs.

“The Saddle PE is in a position that could potentially end his life if it shifts at all. The clot burden is severe and only God is holding it in place,” she continued in the post. “He is currently in CCU and based on CT & Echo we will need two types of surgery due to the pressure now on the heart within the next 24 hours. To place this in perspective, the doctor said that people have come into the hospital dead with this exact scenario he walked in with.”

According to Healthline, a pulmonary embolism (PE) is “a blockage in one of the arteries of the lungs. A saddle PE is when a large blood clot gets stuck in the main pulmonary artery.”

While doctors have informed Aventer of the severity of John’s current condition, which has restricted his movement, the first lady is keeping her faith and spirits high for her husband’s miraculous recovery.

“God isn’t done! I don’t care what CT, ECHO, All or any of the tests show! It’s clear God isn’t finished,” she shared. “Clots have to bow to my God! That’s all!”

She concluded the post by adding, “I need as many people who believe in the miracle healing power Of Jesus Christ to join me and my family and our church as we cry out on behalf of John W. Gray III. I’m rocking with God, Relentlessly!”

In the past, public figures such as Serena Williams, NeNe Leaks and Marc Lamont Hill have come out to share their experiences with pulmonary embolism. In 2020, rap legend Heavy D passed away from one that was caused by deep vein thrombosis.

We are thinking of the family and hopeful for Pastor John Gray’s complete recovery.