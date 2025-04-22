This TV Couple Travels The World With Their Toddler—Here’s How You Can Too

Courtesy of Lindsey Granger and Kolyn Boyd

While many assume that traveling with young children limits your options when it comes to what you can see when exploring the world, couple Lindsey Granger and Kolyn Boyd are proving that family travel abroad is more accessible—and more enriching—than many realize.

Granger, a Denver-based reporter for NewsNation and a respected journalist, is no stranger to flying. Growing up, traveling with her mom, who worked for TWA (acquired by American Airlines), was the norm. In adulthood, Granger still kept her wanderer spirit alive, and found help doing so when she met Boyd. A director and producer, he always had an interest in learning about different people and cultures. Together, the couple reaped the benefits of traveling and have since shared them with their daughter, Kynsley, 3. As a family, they now inspire others to see what is beyond their backyard, not only on their social media pages but also through their TV series.

What started as an Instagram travel log became a successful docu-series called World of Travel. The TV show, which airs on entertainment platform Insight TV, follows Granger, Boyd, and their little one as they embark on new adventures in various destinations, immersing themselves into different cultures and communities. Now that World of Travel has been renewed for a second season, the family will continue to show enriching content, highlight more countries, and show Black families the accessibility of travel worldwide.

Courtesy of Lindsey Granger and Kolyn Boyd

“So I’ve always loved travel programming. Anthony Bourdain was somebody who mixed the two worlds I live in: news and traveling. And not seeing enough people of color doing these things always bothered me,” Granger says. “There is a gap in not making people aware of what exists out there. So there’s a misconception of safety and simply not knowing what other cultures are like. I really want to show people that there’s so much variety out there.”

“Season 2 is about the past, present, and future. We will take people on a more in-depth journey through cultures and history and expose ourselves, as well as Kynsley, to what that looks like,” Boyd says. “For example, we usually show people where you should go, where you should stay, what you should eat, and a little bit of history. But now we’re diving deep in a place like Abu Dhabi, and celebrating Ramadan. Or diving in South Africa and learning about the number of years it takes a diamond to come from a Kimberlite pipe, why it’s so important in South Africa, and how the real gems are the people and not the jewelry itself.”

Granger and Boyd encourage all parents to take unforgettable trips with their children, including to the exotic locales they’ve traversed. With the right research, preparation and mindset, traveling far and wide does not need to feel like an unreachable goal. From experience, the couple has discovered there are ways to ensure that flights and excursions in unique destinations can be enjoyable for the entire family. Here are tips for making that happen.

Preparation Is Key

It is always important to be ready for anything and everything. Granger and Boyd would intentionally prepare for any “what-ifs” that may pop up on a trip. But over time, they realized that while preparing for things is important, sometimes over-preparing can slow you down.

“When Kynsley was little, we looked like a circus coming through the airport,” she admits. “We had so many bags and we realized we had to tone it all the way down. I let her pack a fun bag for the plane. She doesn’t need a diaper bag anymore, but even when she did, it would have things that would entertain her, especially on a long flight. That was practical and still is.”

Courtesy of Lindsey Granger and Kolyn Boyd

She also recommends a buggy that doesn’t take up too much space. “A great stroller that’s also compact is something really important to consider,” says Granger. Boyd notes that when you focus on your family and their real needs, you’ll be able to figure out what the true essentials are.

“You can have a list of strategies to use when flying with a child, but we learned that over-worrying and focusing on what could go wrong could be a waste of time. Ultimately, you have to figure out what type of family you are and what type of kids you have. From there, you’ll learn that there are some things you need to bring and other things can be left at home,” he says. “That way you can go faster and be more agile when getting to your destination.”

Long-Haul Flights Aren’t for Everyone

Since their daughter has been traveling for a while, she is a pro at long-haul flights like her parents. However, the couple understands that not every family with a small child may feel ready to take that step. From Granger’s perspective, she believes that the longer the flight, the older the child should be.

“When you’re a new parent, the risk factor is way high. Blowouts, the baby being cranky, an ear infection, all these things happen so often. It gets much easier after the baby reaches one and a half,” she says. She notes that after passing that phase, her daughter flew to Greece, South Africa, and at two and a half, Abu Dhabi.

“It’s hard for a baby to communicate what’s wrong. They just cry,” she adds. “So I think sparing the people on that long flight and sparing yourself while they’re very young is the best approach. Maybe wait on those flights that are more than six to eight hours.”

“Kid-Friendly” Destinations Are Everywhere

When you think about a destination to take your child to, which country comes to mind? What may be advertised as a popular location for adults could also be a perfect stop for a toddler.

“Abu Dhabi is extremely kid-friendly, which you wouldn’t think about because we know about Abu Dhabi from the Sex and the City movie. But when we got there, there is this whole thing called Yas Island. It’s basically what Walt Disney World is and ups it the way that the UAE does best,” Granger says. “Kynsley really enjoyed herself in South Africa, too. We took her on a safari, and she saw a giraffe and a buffalo for the first time. She sees all these animals in the books we buy her. So, it was cool to experience it in real life with her, too.”

Courtesy of Lindsey Granger and Kolyn Boyd

If you’re looking to see something memorable with your brood but not break the bank, standout locations can also be found domestically. From visiting Chinatown in your respective city or checking out a neighboring city’s festival with traditional music and dishes, get creative. Whatever you do, get out and see something new as a family.

“Once you become a parent, your life is not over. You fold the kid into your life,” Boyd says. “For example, I go golfing and Kynsley is in the golf cart with me. If I go swimming, Kynsley’s in the pool with me. You don’t have to take your kid to Australia or the moon or anywhere far to really instill the vision.”

Granger agrees. “It’s just important to just come back to center and figure out what makes you happy. Still do those things and figure out how to include your kid in them. You can also figure out who is watching your kid when you’re not including them, because that’s also okay. However you choose to live, don’t allow the voiceless critics of society to dictate how you run your household and how you do the experiences. For your children, the most that they’re going to learn from you is how you move around in this world. So, it’s really important that you move around happy, full, healthy, and show them how to live as opposed to telling them how to live.”