Inside ‘The Childcare Cartel’: Atlanta’s Daycare Queens Are Stepping Into Reality TV

Reality TV has explored housewives, hustlers, and high society—but it’s never stepped into the daycare trenches quite like this. As the creator, executive producer, and star of the upcoming series The Childcare Cartel, Sherri J. White is pulling back the curtain on Atlanta’s thriving childcare community, sharing what it means to build generational wealth and dominate an industry, all while nurturing the next generation.

“This is not a soft life. It’s not cuddly. It’s not cute. This is real business when it comes to childcare,” White says.

Her journey to entrepreneurship started when she became a mother at just 14. With a child to take care of, White hustled earlier than most people to figure out how to provide for her daughter. She soon began working in childcare, and over the years, through immensely hard work, one daycare business turned into three. “I had to go into grind mode so early that I got a head start at it,” she reflects. These days, she’s a trailblazer and knows the ins and outs of her industry. Hence the provocative title of the series.

“Traditionally, a cartel is defined as a group that comes together to dominate an industry. That’s exactly what we’re doing in the best possible way,” she says, citing similarities like the cash-based nature of the businesses and the need to guard against infiltration. “Cartel was honestly the only name I could think of that would explain the grit behind this industry.”

Her success in childcare didn’t come without hard lessons. Respect wasn’t easily earned. “Being 23 when I first opened my childcare center, being Black, being young—people just did not take me seriously,” she recalls. “That taught me that I have to earn my respect.”

With her three successful daycare centers in Atlanta, White is now expanding her vision from personal success to cultural impact. Her new series, which premieres with a private watch party on July 23, offers an inside look at the hustle behind the city’s booming childcare industry through the lens of four women: White, her daughter Janaya Burke, and fellow entrepreneurs Keisha “Starr” Archer and Sydney Jordan.

“Childcare is generational,” White says, explaining how the working dynamic between her and her “heir” is common in an industry where mothers often pass their businesses down to their daughters. “That’s part of the story we’re telling because this is so many Black women’s story. We show our real trials and things we go through, but following in my footsteps and choosing the childcare life is something she decided. I didn’t force it on her.”

Each woman on The Childcare Cartel reflects a different facet of ambition, experience, and personality in the childcare world.

Sydney Jordan brings bold energy, high-end clientele, and a sharp tongue. “She’s spicy, outspoken, feminist, and all about her business,” White says. “She’s the cartel igniter — the one who’s not afraid to poke the bear.”

Keisha “Starr” Archer is new to childcare but not to entrepreneurship. Archer already owns multiple businesses, including ventures in real estate and aesthetics. “She’s business savvy but still learning childcare,” says White. “She’s here to learn, and she’s open to taking advice from some of the OGs.”

Then there’s Janaya Burke, White’s daughter, who may come across as soft-spoken but is no stranger to the grind. “People are going to doubt her capabilities, but they’re going to be pleasantly surprised,” her mom shares.

One unexpected challenge the women faced in filming the show was reassuring parents about how their children would be portrayed in the process. “They hear reality TV, they automatically think slap and fight and throwing drinks or something,” White says. “So that was the hardest part, just ensuring that the parents understood that this was family-friendly.”

But it was important that the kids were a visible and authentic part of the story. They are the center. “You do see the children throughout this series. Childcare is the foundation of every single episode,” she says. “We literally pour everything we have into these children. They may spend more time with us than they spend with their own parents.”

White hopes The Childcare Cartel will change how people perceive the industry. She also hopes it will help women in childcare, especially Black women, face less scrutiny for wanting joy, success, and abundance in this field of work. “Educators deserve happiness too,” she says. “We have to be able to bask in some type of glory as well. Because if not, how good are we for your children if we’re not even happy?”

Owning the narrative was key for White. “We are being trusted with people’s children, and I don’t want somebody telling a story that could potentially harm my business,” she says of why she chose to self-fund the production. “The Childcare Cartel is coming. It’s here, it’s a movement. The television aspect of it is just the beginning. A lot of us are struggling right now, mentally, financially, and emotionally. This show is a beacon of hope and a love letter to childcare providers around the world.”

While the series hasn’t been picked up by a major network just yet, it’s garnering great interest. See the teaser trailer below. The exclusive watch party for The Childcare Cartel will take place on July 23 in Atlanta. To learn more and obtain tickets, visit childcarecartel.com/watchparty.