Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant!

Congratulations to tennis pro-Naomi Osaka, who announced she will be a mom!

The tennis star, 25, announced on Instagram on Wednesday that she’s pregnant, expecting her first baby with her boyfriend, grammy-nominated rapper, Cordae.

Osaka took to Instagram to share a photo of an ultrasound screen, captioning the image, “Can’t wait to get back on the court, but here’s a little life update for 2023.” She also shared the following slides in English and Japanese, her reflections on her next chapter in 2023.

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” she wrote.

Within the message, she said, “I realize that life is so short, and I don’t take any moments for granted; every day is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future; one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha,” Osaka continued.

Osaka also promised to return to tennis after starting her family, writing, “2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me, and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely.”

She continued, “I don’t think there’s a perfectly correct path to take in life, but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions, you’ll find your way eventually.”

Osaka and Cordae began dating back in 2019, with their first date at an L.A. Clippers game. Cordae has supported his superstar girlfriend by immersing himself in tennis.

“If you asked me about tennis before being immersed in it because of Naomi, I could only give you Venus and Serena Williams, you know? Because they’re just a part of the culture,” he said to GQ.

We wish the couple, and new parents, the best!