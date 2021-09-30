Baby Butterscotch: Rotimi And Fiancé Vanessa Mdee Just Welcomed Their Son

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Rotimi is officially a dad!

The “Love Somebody” crooner and fiancée, Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee, announced on Wednesday (September 29) that they welcomed their son. They shared an image of their baby boy’s tiny hand and shared his name in the caption: Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho.

If it feels like things flew by fast, it’s only because the couple just announced that they were expecting. They let the world in on their joy earlier this month, had their baby shower soon after, and now, have welcomed Seven.

They told PEOPLE exclusively that they were “excited” about their baby boy and that Vanessa’s pregnancy had been relatively “smooth” throughout.

“He’s been so good to us,” she said. “No real pain or symptoms. Some funny cravings and food aversions here and there. It’s been much harder in these final weeks because he’s preparing his arrival, but all in all we’ve been super blessed.”

The couple met at an after-party for our very own ESSENCE Festival and it was pretty much love at first sight.

“I feel like we’ve been together for lifetimes,” he told us last year. “So, this is just this body and I just met her again on this earth. It felt like that from day one, and I’ve never had a connection that instantly. [I told her] I don’t want you to go back to Africa. I want you to stay with me.”

She moved to Atlanta to be with him, he proposed in 2020, and less than a year later, they can say they’re new parents. Congratulations!