Meet Rocki: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Introduce Their Third Child — And It's A Girl!

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Rihanna is officially a mother of three!

The star and her love, A$AP Rocky, welcomed their third child on Sept. 13, and they’re already giving a first look at their baby girl. Her name is Rocki Irish Mayers. Rihanna shared the news with a sweet photo shoot, everything, including Rocki, was covered in pink.

Rocki joins her big brothers, RZA, born in 2022, and Riot, born in 2023. She and A$AP have been an item since 2020.

Could she be done having kids? You never know. During a 2020 interview she said she envisioned herself having three to four children, and was actually down to welcome them by herself. This was, of course, before her relationship with the rapper had been confirmed. She also thought she wouldn’t have children until she was “ancient.” So much for that.

“They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives,” she said at the time to British Vogue. “But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

And love got her here, now a happy mama of three with her love. Rocky has been openly saying Ri is “the one” since 2021.

“So much better,” he said to GQ when asked what it’s like to be boo’d up. “So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. He added, “I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

“When someone sees you completely, and believes in you, and thinks you’re worthy of being the mother of their kids, it’s a great feeling,” she told Interview magazine last year about starting a family with Rocky. “I felt the same about him. I knew he would be a great dad.”

We’re so happy for the cool couple, who haven’t been shy about showcasing their love for one another. Congratulations to them on their growing family and an ever-epic love story.