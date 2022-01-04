5 Products To Help You Do Motherhood Smarter, Not Harder, In 2022

Looking to tackle motherhood in a much more manageable way in 2022? There are some products out there that can definitely help. From smooth strollers that fold in such a way to be compact enough for tight city living to a snack bag that keeps up with your kids snacks and your small must-have items in a chic, condensed way, start investing in things that do double duty. It will be the best bet for both you and your kiddo. Check out a few of our favorites to get your hands on this year.
Bugaboo Bee 6
A favorite of the new rollout of mommy products is the Bugaboo Bee 6, a stroller perfect for parents trying to navigate city terrain with a growing child. Instead of dealing with uncomfortable moments when your huge, three-wheel stroller hits an uneven part of a sidewalk, the lightweight Bee 6 stroller, which can be purchased with a separate bassinet to utilize from infancy up to four years old, offers a smooth ride. It also manages to fold up easily and in a compact way to save space and be stored just about anywhere.
Luli Bebé Monaco Snack Bag
Tote your necessary items while also keeping your child’s snacks on hand during outings with this snack bag from Luli Bebé. Too many mommy bags are huge and set on only being bookbags, but this snack bag and the brand’s other offerings add some chic style to mommyhood.
ezpz First Foods Set
Decrease the likelihood of mess while teaching your kiddo how to feed themselves with the First Foods Set and its suction feature. It helps them transition from sippy cups to open cups and use spoons to encourage self-feeding.
AeroMoov Instant Travel Crib
Whether you’re trying your luck on a plane or you’re hitting the highway for a road trip (which can be trying your luck, too), instead of panicking over where your little one will sleep in your lodging, AeroMoov has a great travel crib to ease your mind. It can be easily carried and packed away and can be a cozy option for not just babies but toddlers (the lowest level), too as a sleep option.
Lovevery Motessorri Shelf
This very in demand shelf from Lovevery helps you store toys from the brand’s uber popular playkits, which are based on age. Children can reach out for their favorite items in rotation, and you can put away older playthings in the hidden storage bins, as the sturdy shelf can pack up to six full kits.