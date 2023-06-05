LGBTQ+ Parenting Influencers You Should Be Following On Social Media

Jamilla and Que Svansson-Brown

June is Pride Month. This month celebrates lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender pride. Although Pride Month began after the Stonewall Uprising, a series of gay liberation protests in 1969, annual LGBTQ+ Pride traditions have since spread throughout the United States and beyond. Aside from the large Pride parades, insightful panels, and popular LGBTQ+, some queer individuals in our community are doing the vital work of advocacy, representation, and visibility all year long and at home.

Black LGBTQ+ parents, their children, and educators have faced backlash for unapologetically living out their truth. Still, some have also endured attacks on their children, with legislation targeting transgender children and their families – which threatens their safety and personhood. Now, these parents have the stress of living everyday life, and they also have to balance fighting for equitable rights for their children while protecting them. However, amid backlash, criticism, and hatred, LGBTQ+ families stay united and hopeful as they navigate their lives authentically.

In celebration of Pride Month, we want to highlight some standout Black LGBTQ+ parent influencers you should follow for aspirational and educational content. Whether you’re part of this community or a trusted ally, these influencers will inspire you by how they interact and uplift their kids daily. Here is a list of five Black LGBTQ+ influencers to follow.

Terrell and Jarius

These two fun-loving dads met at a haunted house during their first year of college. Exactly two years from then, they realized that we could not live life without one another and became engaged. The same-sex parents are raising two adorable toddlers named Ashton & Aria. They are passionate about normalizing LGBTQ+ parenting and redefining what marriage and family look like. The couple knows how essential representation and visibility are, especially for younger people, and are here to do their part. The LGBTQ+ advocates’ parenthood journey is breaking boundaries as they showcase the modern family to their millions of social media followers (2.1 Million on TikTok alone) and in the media, as seen on Good Morning America and more.

Red J. and Ashley J. of 2MOMCULTURE

Lesbian moms, digital content creators, and entrepreneurs Red and Ashley created a community for other two-mom families called 2MomCulture and highlighted their relationship and parenting journeys. Last year, they shared the adoption journey of their two boys with their audience and supporters.

Krystle and Scarlet

Mommy bloggers Krystle and Scarlet talk about their love for one another family and how the LGBTQ+ community deserves equal rights. This family of five shows their daily adventures and growth as a unit.

Two Mommies and A Baby

Nyesha and Samantha are two mommies approaching motherhood differently by focusing on their family’s finances and self-care and encouraging other parents and individuals within the LGBTQ+ community to do the same. The couple is raising an adorable toddler named Abigail and is committed to educating other mothers about the importance of financial planning for their families, like establishing children’s life insurance.

Jamila and Que Svansson-Brown

These two mothers are raising two children, named Harper and Holland, in Atlanta, Georgia, along with a dog! With their hectic schedules, they still prioritize family quality time and LGBTQ+ advocacy. The couple also has a popular YouTube channel as they make family vlogs of our daily life and have sit-down conversations about essential topics in our community.