The Daughter Of This 'My Wife And Kids' Star Just Turned 16

Jennifer Freeman was about 15 or 16 years old when she starred in the beloved ABC sitcom My Wife and Kids, joining during Season 2 in 2001 as Claire Kyle. Nowadays, she’s celebrating her daughter’s 16th birthday. Where does the time go?

She honored the beauty with a 16th birthday party, sharing images from the event, along with a carousel of photos of her over the years, from baby to teenager, on Instagram.

“Happy 16th Birthday, Isabella!” she wrote. “You made me a mom 💕 and every day since you’ve brought so much purpose, joy, and love into my life. I still can’t believe you’re 16! It feels like just yesterday I held you for the first time. 😭”

Freeman went on to laud her daughter for her “incredible strength and resilience,” and share her excitement over what the future will hold for her not so little girl.

“You have the biggest heart, a beautiful sense of humor, and a wisdom beyond your years. I am so proud of the young lady you have become kind, strong, resilient, and true to yourself. You are my greatest blessing, and I am forever grateful that you chose me to walk alongside you as your mom,” she said. “Thank you for filling my life with purpose and love every single day. I love you more than words can express. Happy 16th my beautiful girl!”

Isabella is Freeman’s daughter with former NBA player Earl Watson. The pair were married in 2009, separated in 2010 before reconciling for a time in 2011. They finally divorced in 2015. In the years after, she kept a low profile, but has since stepped back fully into the spotlight, finding love again with popular DJ, D-Nice.

“Happy Birthday to my favorite person, my best friend, and the love of my life,” she wrote for him on his birthday in June. “Every day with you is a gift.”

The couple made it official in 2023 and have been going strong ever since. But the true love of her life is Isabella. When asked back in 2020 by SwagHer Magazine how she does it all as a single mom, she said she does it with this in mind: “My motto is, I believe, especially since I have a daughter, is that it’s important for me to go after my dreams and live life to the fullest and become everything that I want to become because I’m setting the example for how she’s to live her life.”

Mother and daughter could be sisters! Congratulations to Freeman on year 16 as a mother.

“Motherhood is truly the most beautiful journey and I feel so blessed to experience the purest and most sacrificial love,” said Freeman on Mother’s Day 2025. “Isabella you are my greatest gift and accomplishment.”